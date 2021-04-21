Life across the pond! Tom Cruise has found “a place to call home” in London, where he has been residing while filming the new Mission: Impossible 7 movie, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Tom loves the rainy weather, the people, taking long walks in the city,” says the insider about the U.K. city, while noting the Hollywood A-lister, 58, “wants a simpler life” as he gets older. “He’s never had a place to call home before, not really, but he’s finally found that in London.”

The Risky Business actor loves the “sense of normalcy” he has in the home of Big Ben, which has “been missing from his life for a long time,” explains the insider.

“If he wears a hat and mask, he can slip into bookstores or antique shops and no one knows it’s him,” the insider continues. “He’s got family living there, too, which gives him a sense of belonging.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Top Gun actor has gotten very close with his cast and crew over the months. He’s especially grateful for costar Simon Pegg, who gave Tom an “insider’s list of must-see places in and around London.” The insider gushes, “Tom just loves that kind of stuff.”

While the Jerry Maguire star has been enjoying his time overseas, the Mission: Impossible set received a lot of attention in December when the Jack Reacher actor was caught on tape screaming at his crew members over obeying COVID-19 protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m on the phone with every f—king studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies,” Tom told the crew on the set, according to Reuters. The outlet reported at the time, “a source close to the production said the tape was authentic.”

“Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason,” Tom continued in the recording. “And if you can’t be reasonable, and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired.”

Tom seems to enjoy living a more low-key life these days. His ex-wife Katie Holmes opened up about the difficulties that followed their high-profile divorce in 2012.

“That time was intense. It was a lot of attention,” she admitted during an interview with InStyle in March. “Obviously, as a public person, I’ve gotten a lot of attention at different periods in my life. And when you have a lot of attention, sometimes you don’t want to leave the house because it’s just too much.”

Time will tell if Tom stays in London long-term!