Tom Cruise has high hopes for his new relationship with girlfriend Elsina Khayrova.

“They’re very happy,” an insider told Us Weekly in an interview published on Wednesday, December 20. “And Tom’s extremely confident about it working out for the long term.”

After noting that Tom, 61, and Elsina, 36, have been quietly dating for “a while now,” the source continued, “They’ve hung out at Tom’s favorite private members club and regularly enjoy afternoon tea and gourmet dinners out in London.”

The new couple met through mutual friends in London’s social scene. “Tom’s become a popular figure in London among the well-heeled, elite types,” the insider explained. “What started as a basic friendship quickly turned into something more special.”

While their relationship is still in the early stages, Elsina has won over Tom’s eldest children Isabella and Connor. The Top Gun star shares Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28, with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, while he is also the father to a teenage daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Isabella and Connor “think Elsina is great and are so happy to see that their dad has love in his life again,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Tom seems to have found a good match after he spent years looking for his ideal partner. “He wanted to take his time and not rush into any relationships just for the sake of it,” the insider told the outlet.

“Elsina is very supportive of Tom and his work,” the source added. “She knows he has a lot of demands and obligations.”

The Risky Business star is “going into 2024 totally energized, excited and feeling healthier and happier than he has in years.” The insider stated, “This is a very special time for him, and having a serious relationship in his life that he can build on is the icing on the cake.”

Tom and Elsina’s romance was revealed when they were spotted on a date during a party at London’s Mayfair, according to The Daily Mail’s report on December 15. The pair were reportedly “inseparable” and “clearly a couple” during the event, while the insider said Tom “seemed to be besotted with her.”

While Tom’s love life has been documented in the media, Elsina was also involved in a high-profile romance. She was previously married to Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov, who is an international deal mediator and diamond trader.

She filed for divorce in 2022 after more than a decade of marriage. The former couple share two children, though not much else has been revealed about their personal life as a couple.

However, Elsina and Dmitry did acquire several properties over the course of their romance. The pair bought a $27 million mansion on Surrey’s Wentworth estate and five flats in London that are approximately worth $22 million, as well as properties in Dubai and Cyprus that are worth $2.5 million.