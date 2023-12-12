Tom Cruise has seemingly found love with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova.

The Top Gun actor, 61, was spotted getting close to Elsina, 36, while attending a party at London’s Mayfair on December 9, according to The Daily Mail.

A source told the outlet that Tom and Elsina were “inseparable” and “clearly a couple” during the event, which was attended by almost all Russians. ​”He seemed to be besotted with her,” the insider added.

Elsina, who is the daughter of a prominent Russian MP, and Tom arrived at the party around 9 p.m. and showed off their moves on the dance floor before they left a few hours later.

The source said that Tom “was very friendly” and “politely” declined when he was asked to take pictures with the other attendees. The requests became so frequent that the DJ had to make an announcement in Russian stating that he would not pose for photos.

“He spent most the night dancing with Ms. Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women,” the insider added.

Despite making the public appearance together, it’s not clear how Tom and Elsina met or how long they have been dating.

Before her romance with the Risky Business star, Elsina was married to Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsetkov.

Meanwhile, Tom and Elsina’s relationship marks his first public romance since he divorced Katie Holmes. The former couple began dating in April 2005 and got engaged two months later that June. Tom and Katie, 44, welcomed their only child together, a daughter, in April 2006, and they later tied the knot during a ceremony in Bracciano, Italy in November 2006.

The Dawson’s Creek alum filed for divorce from Tom in June 2012, and they signed a settlement sealing the deal in July of that year.

While neither Katie nor Tom have publicly spoken about the end of their marriage, she previously implied she didn’t regret marrying the Mission Impossible star.

“I never really look back. I just approach life [taking] it one day at a time,” Katie said while appearing on Today in 2014. “I’m really excited about where I am right now. I’ve had some really wonderful creative experiences. I’m just really grateful.”

She also admitted that the public attention surrounding their divorce was a lot to deal with while talking to InStyle in July 2022.

“It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn’t know became my friends and helped us out, and that’s what I love about the city,” she said, referencing her decision to move to New York City after their split.

Before his marriage to Katie, Tom was married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 and 1990 and Nicole Kidman from 1990 until 2011. He shares daughter Bella, 30, and son Connor, 28, with the Big Little Lies star, 56.