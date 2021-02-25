Back on the ‘gram! Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman‘s daughter Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise returned to social media with a new selfie showing off her edgy style and septum nose ring.

“Same face, new prints now available on the shop,” Bella captioned her close-up portrait. The celebrity kid, who is now 28 years old, is the former power couple’s oldest adopted child. Tom, 58, and Nicole also adopted their son, Connor, 26, during their 11-year marriage, which came to an end in 2001.

Courtesy Bella Kidman Cruise/Instagram

It’s been five months since Bella last posted a photo of herself, so her Instagram followers were grateful to see her face in a never-before-seen black and white shot she posted on Wednesday, February 24.

These days, the Florida native is a married woman. Bella and her husband, Max Parker, tied the knot in 2015 and reside in England, where she makes ends meet as an artist. The star discusses the passion she has for her craft on her website.

“Bella has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen,” her bio reads, revealing her latest accomplishments. “Since that point in time, she’s been evolving in her arts. Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game changer in her opinion. We hope you dig it.”

Bei/Shutterstock

Aside from Bella and Connor, Nicole, 53, shares two kids with now-husband, Keith Urban, Faith, 10, and Sunday, 12. In 2016, the actress opened up about her adopted children in an interview with Vanity Fair and revealed how her movie role at the time connected with her on another level. “I can see now, for Lion, that it was important to me because I’m a mother with adopted children,” she shared with the publication, adding, “This movie is a love letter to my children.”

“[My character] Sue is deeply maternal and full of unconditional love, which is beautiful. That’s why I wanted to do it,” the Oscar-winning performer gushed. “I relate to that. I feel that for my own children who are adopted. It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I wanted you.’ It’s that deep and personal, and whatever your journey is, I’m here to love and support you. That’s what I connected to.”