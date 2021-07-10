Rare sighting! Tom Cruise was spotted looking sharp as he attended the Wimbledon finals with his Mission: Impossible 7 costars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

Tom, 59, looked as dapper as ever in a classic navy blue suit, which he styled with a white button-down shirt and a pale gold tie. He completed his look with a pair of black dress shoes and black sunglasses. The A-lister was accompanied to the women’s singles final game by two of his equally-as-stylish Mission: Impossible 7 costars on Saturday, July 10.

Hayley, 39, opted for a pair of black, high-waisted trousers, a black button-up with white tiny polka dots and a bright yellow statement blazer over a khaki trench coat with black piping. She accessorized with a black belt featuring a gold heart-shaped buckle, a thick gold chain necklace, black pumps with a gold buckle, an orange cross-body purse and a pair of heart-framed sunglasses.

Pom, 35, wore an ankle-length cream dress featuring a black and hot pink print, which she paired with a cream coat, hot pink pumps, a hot pink handbag and black sunglasses.

Tom was all smiles as he joined the rest of the spectators who sat in the crowd to watch Australian Ashleigh Barty faced off against the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. Barty ultimately won the match, and Tom found himself at the center of the cheeky commentary by the tennis championship’s Twitter page.

“A set down, it isn’t mission impossible from here to win for Karolina Pliskova,” they joked alongside a video of the trio watching the match. Another video posted by the Wimbledon account showed Tom waving to his fans in the crowd. “Take a bow, @TomCruise,” read the clip’s caption.

The Top Gun alum has been enjoying his time across the pond as he films the upcoming seventh installment of the action film franchise. A source previously revealed to In Touch that he loves the “sense of normalcy” living in the U.K. city brings him.

“Tom loves the rainy weather, the people, taking long walks in the city,” the insider revealed at the time, while adding that the Hollywood icon “wants a simpler life” as he gets older. “He’s never had a place to call home before, not really, but he’s finally found that in London.”

Keep scrolling below to see more photos of Tom, Hayley and Pom at Wimbledon!