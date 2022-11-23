Stronger together. The Chrisley family members are showing support for Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley after they were sentenced to serve time in prison.

On November 21, Todd, 53, was sentenced to 12 years and Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years in prison after they were found guilty in their tax evasion case, In Touch confirmed. Additionally, both Chrisley Knows Best stars received 16 months of probation.

Even before the sentencing, the family had also been open about the stress leading up to the hearing. Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, spoke about the sentencing during the November 21 episode of her podcast, “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,” which was recorded four days before Todd and Julie’s fate was revealed.

“It’s just really hard to sit here, four days before I go sit in the courtroom,” she said. “I don’t know what my fate is, what my family’s fate is. I know that the short term is going to be really difficult and I may come home without both of my parents. That’s what the chances are, that’s the likelihood and that’s my new normal.”

The TV personality went on to note that she will have to adjust to life without seeing her parents so often. “There’s never been a time in my life when I haven’t felt the safety of my parents,” Savannah, 25, said. “There’s never been a time in my life where I had to wonder, ‘Is Dad coming home tonight? Where is he? Why isn’t he answering? Is Mom going to be there to take me to the doctor? Is she gonna celebrate the holidays? Is she gonna cook dinner?’ I never had to worry about where my parents were, if they were gonna show up.”

Savannah then admitted she was dreading spending the holiday season without Todd and Julie. “You really never know when your last moment’s going to be your last with someone,” she said. “I look at the holidays and they’re going to be really different this year. I mean, Thanksgiving, Christmas, it’s going to be really, really challenging and really different and not what we’re used to. But I know that it’s not going to be this way forever.”

In addition to Savannah, Todd's children Lindsie Chrisley and Kyle Chrisley – whom he shares with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry – have spoken out following the sentencing.