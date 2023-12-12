Todd Chrisley detailed what his life is like in prison and made shocking claims that a dead cat dropped from the ceiling into the inmates’ food.

“It is so disgustingly filthy,” Todd, 54, told News Nation via a phone interview on December 8 about the conditions at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, where he is currently serving a 10-year sentence. “The food is literally, I’m not exaggerating this … the food is dated. It’s out of date by at a minimum a year. It’s a year past expiration.”

Todd claimed that the employees covered up inmates’ food with plastic while removing black mold from the ceiling, which grew after a dead cat dropped onto the food.

Additionally, the Chrisley Knows Best alum alleged that rats and squirrels were found in the storage facility where the inmates’ food is stored.

Todd explained that he only eats food that he can buy and make “from the commissary.” He shared, “I eat tuna, I eat peanut butter. That’s where I get protein. I eat like a pasta salad that I make, pasta that I get in commissary. And then I start over again doing the same thing the next week.”

However, the Georgia native told the outlet that the warden has been trying to prevent the amount of food he can buy. “So, before she came here you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week and she cut it down to six and then it went from six to three,” Todd alleged. “She had not given a reason.”

“When I asked her about it, she said, ‘Commissary is a privilege, not a right,’” he recalled. “They are literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting … I don’t know that they’re getting, 1,000 calories a day.”

The prison has since denied Todd’s claims. “The Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) including the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola takes seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody as well as maintain the safety of correctional employees and the community,” FBOP said in a statement to In Touch. “We make every effort to create a controlled environment within our facilities that is both secure and humane, prioritizing the physical and emotional well-being of those in our care and custody.”

The rep added that FBOP “also has an Administrative Remedy Program for incarcerated individuals to seek formal review and redress of almost any concern they have regarding their incarceration.”

In June 2022, Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of all charges of bank fraud and wire fraud in their tax evasion trial. Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, while Julie, 50, was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

In Touch confirmed in November 2022 that Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie was sentenced to seven years during their sentencing hearing. In addition to their respective prison sentences, both Todd and Julie also received 16 months of probation. They reported to prison nearly two months later on January 17.

In November, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that Todd and Julie have not made the best impressions on the prisons’ staff and their fellow inmates. “Todd is seen as a smarmy know-it-all by a lot of the inmates and it’s the same with Julie, who’s been hoping for sympathy since she set foot in jail,” the insider shared. “There’s a lot of taunting, both behind their backs and to their faces. They’re deluded that complaining will get them out sooner.”