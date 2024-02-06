Toby Keith was “Made in America” and he left behind an impressive fortune to show for it. The country singer died at the age of 62 on February 5, 2024, after spending years racking up a hefty net worth.

What Was Toby Keith’s Net Worth?

The “Red Solo Cup” singer had a net worth of $400 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Despite his massive fortune, the country star came from humble upbringings. He was raised in Oklahoma and Arkansas and began his career by working in the oil fields after high school. While he always had a love of music, it wasn’t until he turned 20 that he started playing in a band.

After being laid off from his job in 1982, Toby found local success as a musician and began playing at more bars in Oklahoma and Texas. He didn’t head to Nashville to pursue a full-time career in country music until the early 1990s.

How Did Toby Keith Make His Money?

Toby nearly gave up on his singing career, vowing to search for other job opportunities if he didn’t get a record deal by the time he was 30. He signed a contract just in time and then released his first single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” in 1993.

After the song skyrocketed to No. 1 on the country music charts, Toby continued to release hit after hit. Some of his well-known songs include “Beer for My Horses,” “Courtesy of the Red White and Blue,” “How Do You Like Me Now?” and many others. He released 19 studio albums throughout his illustrious career. His final record with new music came out in 2021.

In addition to his music and touring, Toby also made money from his I Love This Bar and Grill restaurant chain. The first restaurant opened in Las Vegas in 2004 and several other locations were opened over the years. The Oklahoma native also made a smart investment when he bought a 10 percent stake in Big Machine Records, the label that eventually signed Taylor Swift, for $400,000 in 2004.

One of Toby’s most lucrative business ventures began in 2007 when he created his Wild Shot mezcal liquor. He reportedly earned $60 million to $100 million per year from his alcohol brand.

How Did Toby Keith Die?

Toby died after a battle with stomach cancer. He was diagnosed in the fall of 2021 and kept his illness a secret from fans for several months before sharing the news in June 2022. By that point, he had already started chemotherapy and radiation.

By 2023, Toby seemed to be doing better, and even said that there was a “positive trend” in his recovery. He performed three shows in Las Vegas to close out the year. Weeks later, he died.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” a statement on his official Instagram account said. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Was Toby Keith Married?

At the time of his death, Toby had been married to his wife, Tricia Lucus, for nearly 40 years. They tied the knot in March 1984.

Toby and Tricia had three children and four grandchildren. Their eldest daughter, Shelley, was born in 1980 from one of Tricia’s previous relationships. Toby adopted her after marrying her mother. The longtime couple’s second daughter, Krystal, followed in 1985. Krystal has pursued singing like her dad. Toby and Tricia’s son, Stelen, was born in 1987.