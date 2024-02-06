Toby Keith was married for nearly 40 years when he died at the age of 62 on February 5, 2024. The country singer built a lovely life with his wife, Tricia Covel (née Lucus), before his passing and fans want to know more about their marriage.

What Does Toby Keith’s Wife Tricia Lucus Do for a Living?

Tricia became a stay-at-home mom after having children. She is also a philanthropist and started The Toby Keith Foundation with her husband in 2006. The charity’s mission is to “encourage the health and happiness of pediatric cancer patients and to support [Oklahoma] Kids Korral,” according to its website.

The couple opened the OK Kids Korral, a lodging facility for kids with cancer, in 2014. Children’s cancer is a cause that is close to Tricia’s heart.

Tricia, who owns a golf course, also founded SwingDish, a line of women’s golf apparel, in 2012. “My husband and his band and crew would always call me Trish the Dish. It was a pet name. When I started playing golf, I was very timid with it, especially when other people were around. I would even make the maintenance people turn their heads. I was that bad. Toby would say, ‘Just get up there and swing, Dish!’ When I started looking for a name, he was really adamant and said, ‘Trish, I want you to play off of that.’”

How Did Toby Keith Meet His Wife?

Toby and Tricia met while he was performing at a bar shortly after his high school graduation. At the time, Toby was working on an oil rig and playing music at local haunts. His now-wife was working as an oil company secretary when the two first crossed paths.

“I was 19 and he was 20,” Tricia previously revealed. “He was just one of those larger than life guys, full of confidence.”

After three years of dating, Tricia and Toby tied the knot in March 1984. She has always been supportive of his career.

“Dozens of people told Tricia, ‘You need to go tell your old man to get a real job,’” Toby once shared. “It took a strong-hearted and loving woman to say, ‘He’s good enough at music that I’ve got to let him try. And it’ll be a great shot for both of us if he can make it work.’”

Do Toby Keith and His Wife Have Kids?

Tricia is a proud mom to three children. The golf enthusiast’s eldest daughter, Shelley Covel, was from a previous relationship. Shelley was born in 1980 and Toby adopted her after marrying Tricia. The couple then had another daughter, Krystal, born in 1985, and a son, Stelen, born in 1997.

Through their children, Toby and Tricia had four grandchildren. Krystal and her husband, Drew, are parents to two daughters, while Shelley also has two kids. Meanwhile, Stelen has been married to his wife, Haley, since 2021.

While Shelley mostly keeps out of the spotlight, Krystal has followed in her dad’s footsteps as a recording artist. She goes by the name Krystal Keith professionally. Stelen works as a businessman and manages Sellout Crowd, 405 Burger Bar, Tequila Chulos and Hollywood Corners.

“I was raised by good parents and I have great kids,” Toby said in 2010. “They don’t have any issues at all. None. They all grew up with me being successful but they are not hooked on that part of the business.”

How Did Toby Keith Die?

Toby died after a battle with stomach cancer. He announced his diagnosis in June 2022 after several months of privately receiving treatment.

The “Red Solo Cup” singer’s family confirmed his death in an Instagram post on February 6, 2024. “Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” the statement said. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”