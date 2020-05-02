An unimaginable loss. Mackenzie McKee struggles to come to terms with her mother Angie Douthit’s death on the upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG, airing Tuesday, May 5. The TV personality tries to “get back to normal life” in In Touch’s exclusive teaser clip, while still mourning her beloved mom who died at only 50 years old in December 2019.

During one scene, Mackenzie, 25, attends a memorial service held for Angie at the school she worked at and several of her loved ones share their condolences. “Angie did not lose her battle to cancer, she won the race set before her,” one person says. “No doubt the last part of the race was tough, but she never quit and she finished strong.”

Mackenzie gets emotional while hearing their kind words about her mother and leans on her husband, Josh McKee, for support. “Losing my mom is one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through in my life,” she admits in the voiceover. The reality star later says she took some time off to grieve, and now hopes to move forward in a positive way.

While getting a pedicure with her friend, Cayla, Mackenzie further explains how tough it’s been to continue life without Angie by her side. “The hardest part is the calm after the storm,” she notes. “Now, this is reality.”

“We’ll [all] be fine. Then something small will remind us … The last person I got my toenails done with was my mom,” she adds. “That’s what we always did together and everyone says that it gets easier, and it just seems to be getting harder every single day.”

Mackenzie says her husband, Josh, has been helping, but the heartbreak is so overwhelming and too much to comprehend at times. “I’m in so much pain. I’m just crying,” she tells her pal. “It hurts so bad.”

“Some days I just don’t even know what to do with the amount of pain,” the MTV alum confesses. “Some days I feel paralyzed, where I can’t even get out of bed and move and I am not OK.”

Our hearts go out to Mackenzie and all of her loved ones.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.