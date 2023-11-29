Tina Knowles slammed fans after her daughter Beyoncé was criticized for her appearance at the Renaissance tour film premiere.

After Beyoncé, 42, attended the premiere on November 25 in a silver gown and donned platinum blonde hair, many fans took to social media to accuse the “Single Ladies” singer of lightening her skin.

Soon after the speculation surfaced online, Tina, 69, took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 28, to slam her daughter’s critics for their speculation.

“Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white,” Tina captioned a video that featured a photo of Beyoncé at the premiere with questions on screen including, “Why she looks so white?”

The fashion designer went on to note that Beyoncé’s look was inspired by her Renaissance tour and album of the same name. “She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?” Tina continued. “How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy.”

After noting that the “Halo” singer rocked the icy-blonde hair to match her metallic silver dress as a “fashion statement,” Tina alleged that a reporter from TMZ reached out to Beyonce’s hairstylist, Neal Farinah, to comment on the look. She said that it was “really sad” that the white reporter “had the audacity to reach out” to Neal and ask for his thoughts about fans “saying that she wants to be white and she wanted to get a statement about it from Neal.”

“Well that made, my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness,” she admitted.

Tina continued her post by stating she’s “sick and tired” of the many people “attacking” her daughter online. “Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork,” she wrote. “Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up!” Tina concluded. “This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times.”

Several of Tina’s social media followers rushed to the comments section to praise her for standing up for Beyonce. “I love you so much Ms. Tina! She deserves to be protected in this way!” one fan wrote. Another added, “You have raised beautiful, strong, intelligent black, PROUD TO BE BLACK women. Period. Anyone who says otherwise has their own issues to deal with.”