Beyoncé is “crazy in love” with creating feel-good songs and putting on epic shows for her fans. Thanks to her work in the music industry and other business ventures, the Grammy winner has amassed an incredible net worth.

What Is Beyonce’s Net Worth?

Beyoncé has an estimated net worth of $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet also reports that her husband, Jay-Z, has an estimated $2 billion net worth of his own.

Queen Bey shot to fame with Destiny’s Child in the late ‘90s. The girl group released their self-titled debut album in 1998, marking the start of their music takeover and establishing themselves as one of the most popular trios of all time.

Though the band’s other members varied through the early years of Destiny’s Child’s music prowess, Beyoncé built a great rapport with her final groupmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. With hits like “Survivor,” “Bootylicious,” “Independent Women Part I” and more, Destiny’s Child was unstoppable.

When Did Beyonce Go Solo?

In 2003, Beyoncé released her debut solo album, Dangerously in Love, which won five Grammy Awards and produced the chart-topping hit “Crazy in Love.” After the release of 2004’s Destiny Fulfilled, Destiny’s Child’s fifth and final studio album, and a subsequent world tour, the group members went their separate ways.

As she focused on her solo career, Beyoncé also ventured into acting, starring in 2006’s The Pink Panther and Dreamgirls. Since then, she’s introduced the world to her alter ego, Sasha Fierce, and produced masterful collaborations with Lady Gaga, Shakira, Nicki Minaj and other music superstars.

In 2022, the hitmaker released her seventh studio album, Renaissance, and embarked on a world tour the following year. At each of her concert dates, Beyoncé has had a very special guest join her on the stage — her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy! She is also a mom to twins Rumi and Sir, whom she welcomed with Jay in 2017.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

How Else Does Beyonce Make Money?

On top of her success in the entertainment industry, Beyoncé cofounded the athleisure clothing company Ivy Park in 2016. In 2019, the Texas native signed a $60 million Netflix deal to produce three projects, per Variety. The first of the projects, Homecoming, was released on the platform that same year and earned several Emmy nominations.

With so many incredible accolades already under her belt, fans have wondered how Beyoncé has managed to juggle her career and motherhood.

“I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life,” she told Elle in December 2019. “Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging. Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom.”