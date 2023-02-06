Beyoncé has made history as one of the most highly decorated artists of all time — but why is she late to the 2023 Grammys? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the songstresses’ tardy arrival.

Why Was Beyonce Late to the 2023 Grammys?

After earning her 31st Grammy win for Best R&B song, the songstress wasn’t there to accept her award due to traffic.

The former Destiny’s Child singer won the award for her single “Cuff It,” winning over nominees Jazmine Sullivan, Mary J. Blige, Muni Long and PJ Morton.

When Did Beyonce Arrive at the Grammys?

Upon her eventual arrival at around 9:15 P.M. ET, host Trevor Noah announced that the “Queen is officially in the building.”

“I’m surprised that traffic could stop you,” the comedian joked as he presented the “Naughty Girl” artist with her award. “I thought you traveled through space and time.”

The camera showed the host greeting Bey as she sat at a table with her husband, Jay-Z.

Although she wasn’t able to accept her award for Best R&B song, Queen Bey arrived right before she won the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album – making her the artist to receive the most Grammys in history, totaling her trophies at 32.

How Many Grammys Is Beyonce Nominated For In 2023?

Beyoncé is nominated for 9 Grammys, making her the most nominated artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards. While the “Dance for You” artist has received 88 career nominations in eight different fields: R&B, Pop, Rock, Rap, Music for Visual Media, Music Video/Film, Production and General Field, this year Beyoncé has branched out to earn nominations in the Dance/Electronic field this year with her song, “Break My Soul”.

The “Renaissance” singer is also nominated for Record of the Year, R&B performance, Song of the Year, Song Written for Visual Media and Album of the Year.

When Did Beyonce Win Her First Grammy?

Beyoncé won her first Grammy in 2001 with the girl group Destiny’s Child after they picked up awards for both Song of the Year and Best R&B Performance by a duo for their single “Say My Name.”

Over the years, the “Halo” artist has been nominated a whopping 88 times and is currently tied with her husband, Jay-Z, as the most nominated artists of all time.

“There may be more failures than victories. Yes, I’ve been blessed to have 24 Grammys,” she gushed during an emotional 2020 commencement speech. “But I’ve lost 46 times. That meant rejection 46 times.”

“Please don’t ever feel entitled to win. Just keep working harder,” she continued. “Losing can be the best motivator to get you even bigger wins.”

In 2021, Beyoncé tied artist Quincy Jones’ record of 28 Grammy wins, leaving only the late conductor Georg Solti, with a total of 31 Grammy wins.