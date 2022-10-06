Single lady! Tia Mowry was seen out and about without her wedding ring on the same day she announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

Tia, 44, looked casually cute in a purple sweater and matching leggings while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail as she balanced a water bottle and her keys in one hand and held her phone in the other.

While she accessorized the look with several bracelets and earrings, the Sister, Sister alum was noticeably not wearing her wedding ring.

Tia filed for divorce from Cory, 42, after 14 years of marriage. The Hot Chick actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split, according to court paperwork obtained by In Touch. She requested joint physical and legal custody of their children Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4. Additionally, Tia asked for the judge to terminate spousal support and noted that she and Cory have a prenup in place.

After she filed the paperwork, Tia broke the news of their split to her fans via Instagram.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” the Twitches actress wrote alongside a black and white photo of the former couple. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Following the announcement, Tia’s twin sister, Tamera Mowry, showed her support for the mother of two in the comments section of the Instagram post. “Love you!” Tamera, 44, wrote in response to the announcement.

Hours before she announced the divorce, Tia hinted that there was trouble in paradise by sharing a cryptic post via her Instagram Stories. “Letting go can be painful. But it won’t hurt as much holding on to an illusion,” the post read. Meanwhile, Cory shared his own cryptic message that read, “Acting off of emotions will cost you every time.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Tia’s outing.