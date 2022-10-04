It’s over for Tia Mowry and her husband Cory Hardrict, as the former Sister, Sister star filed for divorce on Tuesday, October 4, after 14 years of marriage. Keep reading to find out the reasons behind the split.

Why Did Tia Mowry File for Divorce from Cory Hardrict?

The actress cited “irreconcilable differences” in her court paperwork obtained by In Touch. The Game star, who didn’t specify a date of separation, requested joint physical and legal custody of their children Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4. She also asked for the judge to terminate spousal support and noted that the former couple have a prenup in place.

What Did Tia Mowry Say About Her Divorce Filing?

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” Tia, 44, wrote in an Instagram post.

Are Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict on Good Terms Amid the Divorce?

The actress claimed, “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.” Tia added, “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Did Tia Mowry Hint at Trouble in Her Marriage to Cory Hardrict?

The Family Reunion star posted a cryptic Instagram Story the same morning as her divorce filing. The quote by Vex King read, “Letting go can be painful. But it won’t hurt as much holding on to an illusion.” Cory similarly shared an Instagram Story that was also intriguing, reading, “Acting off of emotions will cost you every time.”

When Did Cory Hardrict Last Appear on Tia Mowry’s Social Media?

The former couple seemed like the picture of happiness in a series of Instagram videos the Rosewood actress shared on July 12 of their family’s trip to Italy. In addition to adorable moments eating gelato with their kids, Tia and Cory held hands lovingly while walking through a garden, tucked in to drink red wine together and cuddled while intertwining their legs on a boat trip. “Mom and Dad take on Europe! I love traveling the world with you, @coryhardrict,” Tia wrote in the caption. Ever since, the Instant Mom star has shared photos alongside her two children, but no more snapshots with Cory.