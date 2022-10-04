Childhood star! Tia Mowry is a famous twin, alongside sister Tamera Mowry, and has had a lot of success throughout her career. Keep reading to find out her net worth and how she makes her money!

What Is Tia Mowry’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, the Sister, Sister star is worth $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Are Tia Mowry’s Most Known Roles?

The actress was a ‘90s to ‘00s icon and starred in some of the most memorable childhood films, mostly alongside her twin sister. When Sister, Sister fans hear “Go home, Roger,” they immediately picture Tia’s disgruntled face.

She continued her Disney career when she costarred in the 2000 film Seventeen Again and landed the lead role in the Disney Halloween film Twitches five years later.

Tia said goodbye to childhood acting when she landed the role of Melanie Barnett in the BET series The Game, in which she starred for five seasons.

How Else Does Tia Mowry Make Money?

Besides acting, Tia is an author and has released children’s books like Twintuition and cookbooks like The Quick Fix Kitchen.

Tia also hosted the cooking show Tia Mowry at Home, which premiered on the Cooking Channel in 2015.

Is Tia Mowry Married?

The Germany native married actor Cory Hardrict in April 2008. However, the pair called it quits after Tia filed for divorce on Tuesday, October 4. The Family Reunion actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split in court documents obtained by In Touch. Additionally, the estranged couple has a prenup in place and Tia requested the judge terminate spousal support.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” Tia wrote via Instagram, adding, “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.”

Does Tia Mowry Have Children?

The Instant Mom star is a mother of son Cree and daughter Cairo, whom she shares with Cory. In the court filing, Tia requested joint physical and legal custody of her kids.

“Cairo’s been talking nonstop about her Four Rex birthday party, you guys! (But whew, Mommy is tired ),” Tia captioned a May 2022 Instagram photo of the family. “This weekend was so beautiful seeing Cairo surrounded by the love of all of her friends and family. These are the days we’ll always remember!”

Prior to her split with Cory, the family-of-four often dressed to the nines for upscale events and even wore matching outfits for cozy nights in and casual outings.

“Weekends with my loves. Time is so precious, so I’m soaking in every moment with them. (and loving every cute outfit!)” her March 2022 Instagram caption read.