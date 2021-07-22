Cha-Ching! The Richest ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Cast Members Ranked by Net Worth

Bravo’s long-running series Shahs of Sunset is on its ninth season and the stars just keeping raking in the moolah!

The cast — Reza Farahan, Nema Vand, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Destiney Rose, Mike Shouhed and Mercedes Javid — are a group of Persian-American friends living in Los Angeles. Their luxurious lifestyles make the show a guilty pleasure watch, but how rich are they really?

Shahs of Sunset hit the small screen back in 2012 and the cast has only gotten bigger. Previous stars included Lilly Ghalichi, Asa Soltan Rahmati, Sammy Younai, Asifa Mirza and Shervin Roohparvar.

Aside from starring on the reality series, several of the stars also have side projects and business ventures that add to their net worths. Lilly is the CEO of her eyelash extension line, Lilly’s Lashes, while Asa opened up a clothing line called Asa’s Kaftans.

Nema is president of Extras on Avail, a company that provides extras and other actors to film productions. Destiney rocks the event-planning world and is owner of her own company, Liquid Sweets. Golnesa is the founder of Wusah, a brand that sells cannabis wellness products.

Mike, Reza and Mercedes hail from the real estate world and worked together at Keller Williams Reality in the earlier seasons. Reza’s haircare line, Reza Be Obsessed, is also a side hustle of his.

From babies to marriages to divorces, the cast has certainly changed over the course of the show. Reza married his longtime love, Adam Neely, while Golnesa wed boyfriend Shalom (and then had a quickie divorce just weeks later). She gave birth to her first child, Elijah, using a sperm donor in 2020.

Mike married girlfriend Jessica Parido in March 2015, but she filed for divorce eight months later citing irreconcilable differences. Mercedes tied the knot with Queens-born businessman Tommy Feight and gave birth to her son, Shams, in 2019.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the richest Shahs of Sunset cast members ranked by net worth.