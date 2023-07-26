It seems Sofia Vergara is loving the single life amid her divorce from Joe Manganiello. The Modern Family star looked to be in good spirits as she was spotted in public for the first time without her wedding ring while running errands earlier this week.

On Monday, July 24, paparazzi found Sofia, 51, running errands in West Hollywood, California. She sported a casual look in blue sweatpants, a dark gray sweatshirt and white sneakers. Of course, photographers couldn’t help but notice that Sofia skipped the jewelry on her fingers — including her wedding band.

Sofia smiled as the cameras captured her walking to a beauty salon and to her car. When a videographer asked her how she’s enjoying the single life, she offered a big grin and a thumbs up.

Sofia and Joe, 46, announced their shocking decision to divorce after seven years of marriage on July 17.

MEGA

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the couple’s rep said in a statement.

Joe filed for divorce from Sofia two days later, In Touch confirmed. His attorney, Laura Wasser — who is well-known for working with celebrity clients including Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp and more — filed paperwork citing irreconcilable differences in a Los Angeles court. The paperwork listed the date of separation as July 2. Additionally, it stated that spousal support will be determined by their prenuptial agreement. Joe and Sofia also have separate property in terms of “earnings and accumulations of Petitioner before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation” and “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects.”

Joe and Sofia tied the knot in November 2015 after just over one year of dating. While they have not gone into detail about what led to their separation, fans noticed for weeks that something seemed off between them. They appeared to be living separate lives, and Joe posted a somewhat dry birthday message when Sofia turned 51 on July 10. “Happy Birthday Sofia!!” he wrote in Spanish on Instagram at the time.

Meanwhile, Sofia celebrated her birthday with a vacation in Italy without Joe by her side. She frequently posted photos and videos from her trip on Instagram, including a series of photos in a cheeky swimsuit hours after she and Joe announced their divorce. Her former Modern Family costar, Julie Bowen, commented on the post, “This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!”

MEGA (2)

Joe and Sofia had been experiencing problems for a while, according to sources close to the couple. One source told In Touch that they “lead very different lifestyles.”

“[Joe] is a homebody who plays competitive Dungeons & Dragons with his friends,” the source said. Meanwhile, Sofia “is the life of any party and loves getting dressed up to go out for dancing and cocktails late into the night without him.”

The source continued, “But Joe really loved her and never tried to change her or give her ultimatums. They ended up living separate lives, and she seemed to enjoy her time away from him.”