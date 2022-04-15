On the mend! The Little Couple star Jen Arnold revealed she’s “now walking” after undergoing a successful hip revision surgery in February 2022.

“I’m now walking with only one crutch,” the mother of two shared via Instagram on Friday, April 15, alongside a photo of herself snuggled in bed with her dog, Rocky.

“I haven’t been online in a while,” Jen, 48, added. “Balancing work and hip revision surgery and mommy hood keeping me busy and tired.”

On April 3, just six weeks after her surgery, Jen shared an update on her recovery saying, “This hip replacement revision surgery wasn’t the easiest.”

“Of course, having had over 30+ orthopedic surgeries in my lifetime where I usually am in a body cast for eight weeks, by comparison this one was still a piece of cake,” she added with a photo of herself standing, with the assistance of crutches, with her orthopedic surgeon.

Courtesy of Jen Arnold/Instagram

“Being a busy mom and starting a new job made recovery time a little extra challenging,” Jen wrote. “Thanks to Dr. Bostrom and his amazing team I’m all healed and can begin the process of walking again.”

“I can’t wait to be able to run around with the kids, drive to work and even clean the house again soon,” she added. “It’s the little things in life that make it great.”

Jen and husband Bill Klein recently sold their St. Petersburg, Florida, home to relocate to Boston, Massachusetts. The move came after Jen accepted a position at Boston Children’s Hospital as well as a position on Harvard’s staff as part of the university’s medical school teaching hospital.

The neonatologist opened up to fans during an Instagram Live on February 16 about the family’s big move, adding “that the timing couldn’t be more challenging.”

“So, my left hip, which was replaced over 20 years ago, … finally decided to fail,” she added. “This has been something I knew had to happen but didn’t expect it to happen so soon, and so, here we are in New York, one of our favorite places as well, in the city, getting ready for hip surgery.”

Jen and husband Bill, 47, share two children together, William and Zoey.