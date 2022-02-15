The Little Couple alums Jen Arnold and Bill Klein appear to be enjoying Boston life with their kids, William and Zoey, amid her new job on Harvard’s staff.

On Monday, February 14, the TLC personality, 47, shared a video of Will all bundled up and adjusting quite well to the chilly weather outside. “First snow angel,” Jen captioned it, adding a flashing gif that showed the lyrics “let it snow.”

Courtesy Jen Arnold/Instagram

That afternoon, the neonatologist also confirmed that she and her family were “Boston Bound” after she was hired as the program director of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Simulator Program.

“OK everyone! I decided to take the leap,” Jen said in an Instagram post. “We are so excited about this next adventure. Of course, Florida will always be our home and near and dear to our hearts. We know we’ll be back a lot to visit, and of course, Texas is always going to be our first home where we became a family.”

In the video, Will held up a Post-it, which read, “Boston or bust.” Zoey sounded off about the news too, adding, “My mom is wicked smart.”

Jen and Bill, 47, have already sold their St. Petersburg property, In Touch confirmed in November 2021, giving them freedom to get settled in their new city.

The relocation has some fans reminiscing on their previous move back in 2017, when the Klein family uprooted from Houston, Texas, to Florida after Jen accepted a new position at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Courtesy of Jen Arnold/Instagram; Shutterstock

Viewers were first introduced to the brood in 2009 with TLC cameras following Jen and Bill’s every move leading up to their adoptions of Will and Zoey. Other pivotal moments included a tough cancer battle that Jen has since overcome as well as her 40th birthday celebrations. Unfortunately, the show has yet to be officially renewed, and the last time the series aired new episodes was in August 2019.

Just a few months ago, Bill had to get surgery on his arm after breaking his elbow over the summer of 2021. Jen, on his behalf, explained that her husband had a “bunch of bone fragments that are now in his joint and need to be removed.”

On the bright side, Bill appears to be well on the road to a full recovery as they soak up their new life in Boston as a family!