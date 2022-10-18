A tough time. The Little Couple alum Jen Arnold revealed her dog Maggie is being hospitalized only weeks after the death of the family’s other beloved pet, Rocky.

“I cannot believe I’m writing this post. It’s been a little over two weeks since we lost Rocky and now Maggie is in the hospital,” Jen, 48, shared alongside a photo of Maggie via Instagram on Tuesday, October 18. “Still trying to figure out what’s going on but vet is concerned. Please keep Maggie our other furbaby in your thoughts and prayers.”

The news of Maggie’s hospitalization comes shortly following the death of the couple’s Chihuahua, Rocky. The former TLC star shared the news of Rocky’s passing just four days after she revealed he was in the ICU.

Courtesy of Jen Arnold/Instagram

“Our hearts are broken & the world will never be the same. Our dearest #Rocky has left us,” Jen wrote via Instagram on October 2. “He had a wonderful life of 15+ years, brought so much joy to our family, & truly was the most gentle, loving, & loyal member of our family.”

She went on to explain the major impact Rocky had on her husband, Bill Klein, and how the pup inspired many business ventures. “Rocky inspired @reallybillklein to create the #popuppeepad & with #Maggie inspired us to create @rockyandmaggies,” she penned. “His legacy will live on forever just as he will live on forever in our hearts. RIP #DOODLEBUG WE LOVE YOU WITH ALL OUR 💕.”

The sad loss comes nearly two months after the family settled into a nearly $2.139 Boston area home, In Touch exclusively confirmed at the time. Jen and Bill spent months “building” their new home in Boston following her accepting a job as the program director of Boston’s Children’s Hospital’s Simulator Program.

“OK everyone! I decided to take the leap,” Jen told her followers in February 2022. “We are so excited about this next adventure. Of course, Florida will always be our home and near and dear to our hearts. We know we’ll be back a lot to visit, and of course, Texas is always going to be our first home where we became a family.”

The pair formally purchased the new home on August 4, according to a deed obtained by In Touch. The six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home sits on an acre of land and boasts stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and a mud room.

On August 13, Jen shared the family had officially moved into their new home via an Instagram Live video.