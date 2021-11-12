Is “Millionaire Mitchell” really worth a cool million? Ashley Mitchell has made a name for herself on The Challenge, winning two out of the nine seasons she appeared on, meaning she has earned a lot of money thanks to MTV. According to Popular Net Worth, Ashley is worth an estimated $1 million. To learn more about how she makes her money, keep reading.

She Has Won Two Seasons of The Challenge

Ashley holds the record for the most money won by a female contestant after winning twice, the first in 2017’s season, Invasion of the Champions, and then in 2018’s season, Final Reckoning.

The reality TV star is also ruthless. While competing in Final Reckoning, she opted to take the entire $1 million prize for herself instead of splitting it with her partner Hunter Barfield.

“This guy has belittled me, put me down, slut-shamed me and also threatened my life and my family’s life,” Ashley said at the time. “I’m keeping the money.”

While the decision seemed harsh, most of the fellow competitors agreed with her.

In her career on The Challenge, she has won $1,121,250. On top of the winnings, MTV pays participants.

“Elite” players can earn up to $80,000 just for appearing, while other vets are paid $3,000 to $5,000 per week, according to Us Weekly. New players can get $1,000 for each week they remain on the show.

Ashley was disqualified from the 2021 season, The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, for breaking one of the “rules.” It is unknown what the rule was and if she will return in seasons to come.

The Challenge Wasn’t Her First Stint in Reality TV

Ashley first appeared on MTV when she participated in The Real World: Ex-Plosion in 2014. She was less fond of her experience on the show than of her time on The Challenge, claiming that MTV paid her “nickels and dimes.”

“I mean, literally, we were in the most expensive city in the country and we were getting paid $300 a week, and they didn’t buy our alcohol. They’d buy our food, somewhat, in the house, not too much. And, I think sometimes they’d give us a bottle of vodka in the house,” Ashley said of MTV on the Reality Steve Podcast in October 2021. “I was miserable. I wasn’t used to living like that, not having any money, like having to call my boyfriend and ask for money.”

She Was an Aspiring Model

Before her reality TV career, Ashley was an aspiring model and pageant queen. It is unknown how much she has made off of her modeling career or in pageant winnings.