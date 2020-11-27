With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to affect the U.S., Thanksgiving definitely looks a bit different this year! That said, your favorite celebrities are still doing their best to celebrate with friends and family — whether it’s in smaller groups or getting together via Zoom.

After all, it wouldn’t be the first time A-listers had to make do during quarantine. Take Khloé Kardashian, for example. The Good American founder, 36, did everything she could to ensure daughter True Thompson had the most “spectacular birthday,” a source told Life & Style ahead of the toddler’s special day on April 12.

Moreover, the majority of Hollywood’s finest have managed to keep themselves, their families and their fans all entertained from the comfort of their own homes. Believe it or not, some stars actually embraced the downtime. Enter: Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

“If anyone doubted Justin and Hailey’s relationship, seeing them thrive during quarantine should finally put those naysayers to rest. They have spent literally 200 days together,” a separate insider previously revealed to In Touch. “They’ve been cooking, ordering in, and wearing sweatpants pretty much 24/7.”

Unfortunately, not every couple survived the isolation. From Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock to Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, 2020 hasn’t been an easy year for love. According to clinical psychologist Dr. Cortney S. Warren, the increase of breakups is to be expected.

“It’s a time of high stress that greatly changes our typical routines and social realities,” the former associate professor at the University of Nevada exclusively explained to Life & Style. “Our typical coping outlets may be compromised — from exercising to coffee with friends to time alone — and normal socialization time — from going out to restaurants to making familial or communal meals with loved ones — may be non-existent. These current realities can place great strain on relationships.”

As difficult as heartbreak can be, there is still plenty to be thankful for! Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of how your favorite stars are celebrating Thanksgiving this year.