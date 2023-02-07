Building a bridge. While there doesn’t seem to be a reconciliation for Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga in the near future, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star tells In Touch exclusively that she’s “moved on” from the feud with her brother, Joe Gorga and sister-in-law.

When asked if her family drama gets “resolved” during RHONJ season 13, which premieres on Tuesday, February 7, the 50-year-old reality star gives a firm denial. “If you mean resolved in the sense of making up, then no,” she explains. However, fans will get to see the drama play out on the Bravo show.

That being said, Teresa teases that she’s “matured a great deal” and is “more self-aware” going into her 13th season.

While Melissa, 43, for her part, didn’t speak on the ongoing family drama, she did tell In Touch ahead of the season 13 premiere that she’s become “a lot more confident” as a Housewife. “It has become so much easier for me to own how I feel,” she shares.

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

When the RHONJ trailer premiered, fans got a taste of the family feud that’s set to escalate as the season continues.

“She’s always wanted to keep my brother and I apart. She got her wish,” Teresa said in the trailer, seemingly referring to Melissa. At one point, the “Namaste B$tches” podcast host called her sister-in-law “disgusting” and went head-to-head with her brother.

“Get out of my f–king face,” Teresa yelled. Joe hit back, adding, “Shut the f–k up.”

While the sisters-in-law have been at odds for years, the most recent slew of drama appears to come from Teresa’s involvement in the rumors that Melissa had cheated on Joe, according to People. The couple has since slammed cheating rumors.

“There’s a lot of rumors that come out about me, and you know what? We just keep hitting ’em, swatting ’em like flies, [and] they just keep coming,” Melissa said during an August 2022 interview with Us Weekly. Joe added, “It’s been tough.”

Later that same month, Teresa married husband Louis Ruelas. Melissa and Joe were absent from the wedding. After tying the knot, Teresa claimed that she found out “a few days before” the ceremony that her family members decided not to come.

“You’ll see it play out on TV … The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be,” she shared on the “Namaste B$tches” podcast at the time. “I’m all about that. I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there.”

Reporting by Katie Bruno