Teen Mom OG alum Tyler Baltierra proves he will always have wife Catelynn Baltierra’s back after one online troll body shamed her as the father of four showed off the progress he’s made on his fitness journey.

“Girl get on that treadmill cuz if u think ur lifestyles will always sync ur sadly mistaken,” the internet hater commented under Tyler’s post on Sunday, July 23. “One day he will look at u n will outgrow u. Your on 2 different paths, I hope u remember this message. WAKE UP n get healthier.”

The reality star, 31, was not about to let the follower get away with such hateful words, as he responded, “Whoa hold up, absolutely NOT! She doesn’t need a damn treadmill for her body to be desirable to me or for our live to be in ‘sync’, are you fr right now!?”

“That woman’s body has brought 4 of my beautiful children into this world! That body has been with me through everything! That body has fought through hell & back to be the woman & wife she is today! That body has held & nurtured my children! That body has even held me like a baby at times when I was at my breaking point,” he continued. “DON’T YOU DARE tell my wife what she needs to do with her body so I don’t ‘outgrow’ her. We don’t outgrow each other, we GROW WITH EACH OTHER, through every high & every low!”

Tyler – who shares daughters Novalee, Vaeda and Rya with his wife, in addition to daughter Carly whom the couple placed for adoption in 2009 – took his comments a step further and shared a screenshot of the interaction to his Instagram Story.

“If you share this woman’s opinion, please do me a favor & unfollow me. I have no room for this type of energy! All I’m doing is sharing my OWN INDIVIDUAL fitness journey & every time I share it, people have to share their unsolicited opinion about my wife & I’m sick of it!” he wrote over the image. “If you don’t support my wife, then you don’t support me & I don’t want you here!”

The Michigan native’s remarks came just hours after he shared before and after photos from his ongoing fitness journey.

“PROGRESSION > PERFECTION,” Tyler captioned the photos from July 2022 and July 2023. “1 year apart & sitting at the same weight in each pic. This is why the scale isn’t as important as overall body composition. I still have a long way to go until reaching my goals, but I like to post my progress as a reminder to myself of where I started, how far I’ve come, & why I keep putting in the work!”

MTV viewers were first introduced to Catelynn, 31, and Tyler during season one of 16 & Pregnant in 2009. A then 16-year-old Catelynn was pregnant with the couple’s first daughter at the time, and their episode showed them make the challenging decision to place Carly for adoption despite their family’s harsh feelings. They defied the odds and ultimately tied the knot in August 2015.