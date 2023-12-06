Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards looked alert in a new mug shot photo after a judge revoked his probation during a court appearance on Tuesday, December 5.

The MTV personality, 35, wore a white collared shirt with white matching gauged earrings, and looked somber as he looked straight into the camera for the profile photo.

In Touch previously confirmed Edwards was taken into custody during a check-in hearing as he awaits drug test results. He is currently being held without bond until his next court date, which is scheduled for Friday, December 8.

Edwards appeared in court after accepting a plea deal in November for charges of driving under the influence and simple possession stemming from an October incident. The reality TV alum also initially faced a possession of a controlled substance charge, though it was dismissed in a plea deal on November 6.

During the December 5 hearing, District Attorney Coty Wamp said he was “interested to see if [Ryan] could pass a drug screening” since his last one was when he was released from Oasis halfway house on November 8, according to the U.S. Sun.

“He was drug-screened yesterday. By Friday we will have those results back,” the D.A. continued. “The state would ask he be taken into custody if he does not pass. He agreed to submit a report on his continuing care and follow-up. He hasn’t done it. If he does not do that by Friday and show he went to AA…. If he doesn’t go, if he fails drug screens, the state will file this petition.”

Judge Gary Starnes — who previously sentenced the reality star to a 28-day rehab stint in July — agreed with the legal professional’s opinion by ruling that Edwards would go into custody. “He was told to do it. My patience is gone,” Starnes said. “You had chance after chance after chance. The results will be back Friday.”

Edwards asked to speak, though the judge denied him the opportunity, according to the publication. The father of three was then handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom.

Only days before Edwards’ latest arrest, the Teen Mom alum and his rumored girlfriend, Amanda Conner, were involved in a brawl at a Chattanooga, Tennessee, bar on November 25. An eyewitness allegedly saw Edwards being dragged out of the bar by bouncers as he “slurred his words” and “appeared out of it,” according to The Sun.

Edwards yelled as he was forced out by security at around 10:30 p.m. The 16 & Pregnant alum and Amanda, 33, eventually “left the bar together on foot.”

“Ryan and Amanda were with a group of people,” the eyewitness explained. “At one point, one of the guys in their group went up to Amanda and grabbed her by the face.”

The source added that the couple — who reportedly met at the halfway house on CADAS Rehab’s property — were not seen drinking any alcohol at the bar.

After Ryan was taken into custody on December 5, Amanda took to her Instagram Story to show her support for her speculated love connection. “Baby, I got your back and that’s all there is to it,” she wrote.