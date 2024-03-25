Not so cordial. Teen Mom alum Mackenzie Edwards slammed her ex-husband Ryan Edwards and his new girlfriend, Amanda Conner, for bragging about taking care of her while “not supporting their kids.”

Mackenzie, 27, took to Instagram to reshare Amanda’s post on Monday, March 25. In the video clip, Amanda, 33, is lipsyncing the words to Webbie’s “Independent,” a well-known song that celebrates women who care for themselves. “Me singing this song knowing full well everything I have is because of my husband,” she captioned the Reel, adding the correction of “boyfriend” in the comment section.

The Teen Mom alum wasted no time to call out her ex’s new flame, reposting the clip and writing, “Odd flex for someone that doesn’t support their kids but OK.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

Hours later, Amanda seemingly responded with a subliminal post via her Instagram Stories, with a meme reading, “I don’t want nobody to ever feel like we beefing. You’re not important.”

Ryan, 36, filed for divorce from Mackenzie earlier this month in a Tennessee court after Mack’s initial February 2023 filing was dismissed due to inactivity two weeks prior. In his March 5 filing, Ryan said the split involved “divorce with minor children” and he included a permanent proposed parenting plan, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The former couple share two children, son Jagger, 5, and daughter Stella, 3. Ryan is also a father to son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout.

Mackenzie first filed for divorce from Ryan after he publicly accused her of cheating in January 2023, writing in an Instagram post, “I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth.”

The following month, the split got messier as she was granted a protection order by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department. Ryan broke the order and was arrested on February 10, 2023, after he trashed their marital home while writing threats on the walls. He was taken into custody again on March 1 and April 7 of that year, with charges ranging from stalking to possession of a controlled substance.

After most of his charges were dropped during a March 14, 2023, court hearing — under the condition that he would complete a substance abuse program — he was later sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison after checking himself out early from the rehab.

Ryan was given another opportunity in July 2023 as he was released nine months early from prison and ordered to directly check in to a 28-day program at a Chattanooga, Tennessee, rehab facility to deal with his ​opioid abuse.

It was at the rehab facility where he seemingly sparked his relationship with Amanda. Speculation sparked in August 2023 when Ryan shared a since-deleted photo of him and Amanda on his motorcycle.

“They met and started seeing each other at rehab. He doesn’t take anyone on his bike unless it’s a thing. No friends [are allowed],” a source told The U.S. Sun at the time.

Their relationship has seemingly ignited in the last few months as Amanda revealed they were living together in February. She shared the news by posting two photos that documented the process, which included a snapshot of Ryan setting up a large TV. Amanda also posted a photo of herself wearing cow slippers, which she captioned, “Our new home.”

According to insiders, Amanda is “not a good influence on Ryan” due to her extensive history with the legal system including fraud, possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances. “Amanda is trouble,” an insider told The U.S. Sun in November 2023. “She has been in and out of the system since she was old enough to catch a charge.”