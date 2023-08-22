Teen Mom star Leah Messer reveals where she stands with ex Jaylan Mobley 10 months after they called off their engagement while exclusively speaking to In Touch.

“Me and Jaylan are in touch,” Leah, 31, tells In Touch during a video interview. “We are cordial.”

The mother of three went on to admit that she didn’t handle the breakup the best, referring to her past comments including her claim that their relationship was a “facade” during the July 19 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“I think going through a breakup, there comes grief, and I definitely was like rewatching that stuff. I was upset and reasonably so. But also, it doesn’t need to go to social media,” Leah says. “I learned a lot from that and we’re cordial and I would like to just keep it pushing.”

After noting that their romance “just didn’t work out,” she adds, “So we’re moving forward.” Leah also admits that she has learned lessons from the situation. “I’m grateful for the lessons that I learned within that relationship and the breakup,” she continues. “I’ve grown from that relationship and I’m okay with just that.”

Leah and Jaylan, 26, began dating in 2021. They took a major step in their relationship when they announced they bought a house together in April 2022, while Jaylan proposed during a trip to Costa Rica in August 2022. However, their romance wasn’t meant to be, and they called it quits two months later in October 2022.

Fans have watched Leah deal with the split during season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. During the July 19 episode, she threw a 13th birthday party for ​twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah, whom she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms.

Ahead of the party, the TV personality said she wanted to invite Jaylan because he remained on good terms with her daughters following their split. However, she later uninvited him when she learned surprising information.

“On camera in Costa Rica for our proposal, he presented me with a deed that had both of our names on it,” Leah explained while referencing the home that Jaylan bought for them. “Come to find out, the deed that he had presented was not the official deed and my name was not on it at all.”

MTV (2)

The MTV personality – who also shares daughter Adalynn, 9, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert – said that watching the proposal on TV brought her “so much anger” and she had “no idea” what the document was that Jaylan showed her during the romantic moment.

“You weren’t trying to do the right thing,” she said. “If so, you wouldn’t have done that. And it’s not just me that’s involved. I have three kids too. So f–k you.”

Fans can continue to watch Leah process her split from Jaylan during season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Wednesdays on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.