Teen Mom star Leah Messer said her engagement to ex Jaylan Mobley “was a façade” as she discussed drama over the deed to their house.

Leah, 31, threw a 13th birthday party for her twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah, whom she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms, during the Wednesday, July 19, episode of Teen Mom: The Final Chapter.

Ahead of the event, the MTV personality said she wanted to invite Jaylan, 26, to the bash because he remained on good terms with her daughters following their split. However, she ultimately uninvited her ex when she learned shocking information.

“On camera in Costa Rica for our proposal, he presented me with a deed that had both of our names on it,” Leah explained, referencing the home that Jaylan bought for them. “Come to find out, the deed that he had presented was not the official deed and my name was not on it at all.”

She went on to tell her friends that she had “no idea” what the document was that Jaylan showed her during the proposal. “That entire year and a half of my life was a façade, so seeing that on TV brought emotions that I had not yet felt,” Leah added.

The mother of three – who also shares daughter Adalynn, 9, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert – said watching the proposal on TV brought her “so much anger.”

“You weren’t trying to do the right thing,” Leah said. “If so, you wouldn’t have done that. And it’s not just me that’s involved. I have three kids too. So f–k you.”

The former couple began dating in 2021 and took a major step in their relationship when they announced they bought a house together in April 2022.

“Proud to be a First Time Home Owner! I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home. Surprise! @leahmesser I’m proud of you for selling your first home and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home,” Jaylan wrote at the time in a now-deleted Instagram post. “We deserve this! You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!”

Jaylan proposed during a trip to Costa Rica in August 2022, though they called it quits two months later in October 2022.

Following their split, In Touch exclusively revealed in November 2022 that Jaylan “pocketed” the money that Leah gave him for the down payment on their house.

“I’m not sure 100 percent how it went down, because I don’t think Leah knows,” a source close to the former couple told In Touch at the time. “He had told Leah he needed a down payment on the house, and I’m 99 percent sure she now knows there was no down payment on the house.”

The U.S. Army officer received a mortgage offered through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs program – a.k.a. a VA loan – for the full purchase price, In Touch confirmed. No down payment is needed for a VA loan “as long as the sales price isn’t higher than the home’s appraised value,” according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.