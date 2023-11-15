Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry shared her son Lux Lowry’s candid reaction to the news she was welcoming twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

“Do you know any twins?” Kailyn, 31, asked Lux, 6, as she pointed the camera toward her son cuddled on the couch in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, November 15. Lux enthusiastically replied with the “The Usos” — referring to the famous wrestlers — then Kail dropped the bombshell that she was having babies No. 6 and 7.

“You are? Twin babies?” Lux replied in excitement, asking if they were both in her stomach. “Wait mom, now we’re gonna have seven kids?”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The pair agreed it was “crazy,” with Lux already creating a babysitting schedule. “Isaac’s gonna have to take care of a baby … He’s gonna take care of Rio,” he eagerly told his mom. “You’re gonna take care of Creed. Lincoln can take care of the girl and I would take care of the boy.”

While at the time, Kailyn didn’t know what the genders of the twins were, the MTV personality reportedly welcomed the twins, a boy and a girl, on November 3.

The “Barely Famous” podcast host initially believed she was set to welcome two more boys into her family, however, she revealed there was a miscommunication regarding the initial email results when she got a blood test to find out the sex of her twins.

“They said that if there’s boys, then they would pick up an XY chromosome on the test. If they were two girls, it wouldn’t show, and so, you would know both of them are girls,” she explained in a video shared on November 6. “However, when you get the test back, if there are any XY [chromosomes], you assume that they’re both boys — I assumed they were both boys.”

Kailyn and Elijah, 25, threw a gender reveal party for their closest friends and family after the initial blood test. During the main event, “one of the smoke bombs didn’t go off” and it caused the MTV personality to go back to the email containing the twins’ gender. Upon closer inspection, she noticed it said she was having a “boy,” not two “boys.”

“If they are fraternal and there is boy/girl, only the boy chromosome will show up in the test,” Kailyn continued. “So, obviously, we didn’t know that right away, and now we know.”

Weeks later, a doctor told the couple that one of the twins did appear to be a girl but it couldn’t be 100 percent confirmed at the time. “It wasn’t until later on, they were like, ‘OK, well one might actually be a girl,’ and then, obviously, by the 20-week anatomy scan, they were like, ‘OK, one is a girl,’” she added. “So, that’s why we didn’t know and the initial email and the smoke bomb and all of that. We thought that they were both boys.”

In addition to the twins, Kailyn shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, sons Lux and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez and son Rio with Elijah.