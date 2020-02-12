From one mom to another. Following the announcement and gender reveal of baby No. 4, Kailyn Lowry took to her Instagram Story to share how anxious she was prior to dropping the news. Luckily, the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, is leaning on her fellow MTV castmate Chelsea Houska for support.

“I literally will text Chelsea and be like ‘how do you stay private? How should I do this? Like what do I do?’” she said in a selfie video on Monday, February 10. Before divulging her relationship with the South Dakota native, 28, Kailyn shared what a relief it is to finally let go of her secret.

Instagram (2)

“So now that all the news is out, the pregnancy confirmation and the sex of the child, I hope that my anxiety dreams go away,” she explained. “I feel like this entire thing I was confused about and didn’t know what to do and then people leaked it before I was ready and here we are weeks later, and everything is out there.”

She continued, “I mean, I feel better but I’m hoping some of the anxiety will go away, but I just wanted to say, ‘Thank you’ to all of you guys who support me and have commented nice things just been supportive along the way because it hasn’t been easy, that’s for sure.”

Kailyn revealed she is expecting her second child with baby daddy Chris Lopez on February 4. The two already share a 2-year-old son together, Lux. The blonde beauty is also mom to Isaac, 10, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The reality star is thrilled to be adding another boy to her wolf pack. “The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” she told Us Weekly. “Thank you all so much for your continued support [and] well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”