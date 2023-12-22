Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans slammed her former costar Kailyn Lowry amid their ongoing feud.

Jenelle, 31, took to Facebook on Thursday, December 21, to praise Ashley Salazar, who appeared on a season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant but was not chosen to continue sharing her story on the Teen Mom franchise.

“This is my girl right here. I still stand by my advice … when it came down to choosing Ashley or Kail for Teen Mom 2 and the producers asked me who should be the last pick for the show…. I told them Ashley but obviously that didn’t happen,” she wrote alongside a fan post sharing an update about what Ashley is up to today.

Jenelle then threw shade at Kailyn, 31, by adding, “A lot of unnecessary drama would have been prevented.”

The North Carolina native’s jab about Kailyn likely won’t surprise fans, as the former reality stars have made their negative feelings about each other known on social media over the years.

Back in February, the drama was reignited when Kailyn took to TikTok to respond to a fan that pointed out she took her son Lux to get his ears pierced shortly after Jenelle took her son Kaiser to do the same.

Kailyn insisted she took her son to get his ears pierced first by pointing out the time stamp on a screenshot from the video, which proved the outing took place one week before she posted it.

Another fan took to the comments section to state that they hoped Kailyn didn’t take Lux, 6, to get his ears pierced at Claire’s, which is where Jenelle took Kaiser, 9. “We didn’t go to Claire’s lol,” the mother of seven responded, seemingly throwing shade at Jenelle.

Four days later, Jenelle fired back sharing a screenshot of the comments via her Instagram Story. “We parent differently. Stop being a bitch to the world,” the former MTV star stated. “This is why no one can be your friend.”

Back in April 2022, Kailyn tried to make amends with Jenelle when she apologized for wrongly accusing her of leaking the news that she was expecting Lux.

“After seeing this week’s episode, I wanted to address my storyline because I now know I blamed the wrong person for leaking my pregnancy news with Lux,” the Delaware resident wrote via Instagram at the time. “With that being said, I wanted to formally apologize to my former costar Jenelle for wrongfully accusing her of leaking my pregnancy news when I was pregnant with Lux. At the time, I felt hurt and betrayed over a moment that I should have been able to announce on my own timeline, and I voiced those feelings against who I thought caused them.”

Kailyn then admitted she was “extremely hurt” that she wasn’t able to announce her pregnancy on her own terms before she apologized to Jenelle again. “All in all, no one likes admitting when they’re wrong, but I was wrong here, and I wanted to extend that apology to Jenelle. I am sorry,” she said.