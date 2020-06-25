Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Looks like they’ve put all that arrest drama behind them! Former Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason headed out for date night on Wednesday, June 24. The couple spent a romantic night out on the town just about a week after Jenelle’s friend — and David’s alleged assault victim — confirmed they were back together.

Jenelle, 28, shared two videos of their date without adding any context. In one, she posed for the camera in a boomerang showing off her look. In another, she gave fans a glimpse at her cocktail and almost empty plate as David, 32, smiled from across the table.

Courtesy Jenelle Evans/Instagram

The 16 and Pregnant alum announced their split on June 13 following the news that her husband was arrested for assault. “I made a statement on my Facebook page regarding the situation for anyone that is interested in what I had to say about this — I’ll be taking a short break from social media as well to collect my thoughts and focus on my kids. Just need a few days,” she wrote with a heart emoji. In a statement shared with Celebernation, she confirmed the arrest came after she left.

Though she didn’t explain what exactly prompted the breakup, she revealed the situation took a turn for the worse when she showed up at her house with two male friends so they could “collect some of her belongings.” Things quickly got heated and David ended up allegedly “pistol-whipping” one of the men, James Spivey. “I’m shaking and saddened by this,” Jenelle told the outlet. “It’s time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere.”

It seems that separation didn’t last long. By June 18, James told The Sun the former MTV couple was “back together” though they hadn’t yet publicly reunited. “She’s claiming she’s with relatives, but it’s the opposite,” he explained. “She made it very clear she doesn’t want to be alone. She doesn’t want to live on the property alone.”

The couple dropped another hint they’d reunited when the father of three posted a new TikTok featuring Jenelle’s son Kaiser, and the mom herself could be heard speaking in the background. Now, it seems they’re done hiding. Considering Jenelle and David’s history, however, some fans are still waiting for the other shoe to drop.