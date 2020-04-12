Shots fired. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones reignited her feud with baby daddy Bariki “Bar” Smith‘s mother, Shenandoah Williams, on Sunday, April 12, after Ashley seemingly accused Shen of being a deadbeat grandmother.

It all started when Shen took to Instagram Live to put Ashley, 23, on blast. Shen felt Ashley was blocking her from sending presents to 2-year-old daughter, Holly, whom Ashley shares with Bar, 23. Shen explained that she wanted to send Holly shoes and toys via mail, but the packages were returned to her. She accused Ashley and Bar of giving her a wrong mailing address on purpose.

“I reached out to my son again and asked why in the world did he give me a piece of an address. At that point, he informed me she can’t have the shoes, both pairs,” Shen said. “The second set of gifts got send through Walmart Pickup, toys. I have the text messages, my son messaged me, ‘They’re going to sit there.’ To request my refund because they weren’t picking them up for her.”

Shen denied being a deadbeat grandmother and claimed that the reason she hasn’t sent gifts or asked to visit with Holly is because Ashley keeps blocking her attempts. She also claimed she only speaks to her son Bar when he isn’t around Ashley. Shen threatened to take legal action against Ashley. “I thought about my granddaughter as I sent gifts to my other grandchildren and thought how f–king sad it is you use her as a pawn to control people,” Shen accused.

Ashley took to her Instagram to share her side of the story, reposting clips from Shen’s IG Live and posting her response to each allegation. She claimed she never sent back Shen’s package. Ashley claimed it never made it to her home, so it was shipped back by the post office.

“You’re trash. You’re a bad grandmother and almost all the kids you have come into contact with have been to prison [laughing with tears emojs] and you need my attention to live [laughing with tears emoji],” Ashley wrote on Instagram, seemingly bringing up Bar’s brother, Troy Seales, who is currently serving a 50 years to life sentence on murder charges.

As her final response, the MTV star shared a video clip of her pretending to be Shen. “This is the last time I’m talking about Ashley. She stole my son,” Ashley said in a parody of Shen’s IG Live. “You need to call my lawyer because I’m going to make a Live about you every single day and I’m also going to sue you. He’s my seed. And I sent stuff to my grandbaby and you refused because you stopped all the mail at all the mailboxes. I hate you.”