Spilling the tea. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alum Ashley Jones opened up about her personal life while taking to Instagram for a candid Q&A on Friday, March 6. The mother of one revealed her relationship status with her baby daddy, Bariki “Bar” Smith, and also dished about her sex life by saying she gets STD tested regularly.

The reality star, 22, wasn’t afraid to speak her truth while answering a myriad of questions. Ashley confirmed that she’s not back together with her ex, noting how she is “doing me” at this point in time. Some fans speculated sparks were still flying between the two after they reunited to celebrate his birthday, but she already made it clear they weren’t reconciling.

Courtesy of Ashley Jones/Instagram

“Yes he is single, shoot the shot sis,” she wrote in her caption on March 1. When asked if she gets tested for STDs, the brunette beauty said she “sure in the hell” does. “I feel like anyone who is having sex should be getting tested,” Ashley explained. “Ain’t nothing wrong with it. Be responsible [because] STDs are real AF.”

Courtesy of Ashley Jones/Instagram

The MTV alum also talked about her precious daughter, Holly, proudly revealing the toddler sleeps in her own room “every single night.” During the Q&A, she even gave a glimpse of her stunning abode, which she is in the process of decorating. “Starting a gallery wall of Holly and I,” Ashley captioned one post showing a cute photo of them all dressed up.

As far as the theme she is going for with her house, the reality star said, “Not totally sure, but I like clean and simple with a pop of color. Clutter depresses me and I’ve realized that, so I like to keep my space light.” Ashley says she has picked up items from Ross, Marshalls, Target and Home Goods to get her desired aesthetic.

Back in October 2019, Ashley spoke to In Touch exclusively about her career pursuits, revealing she was working hard to complete a program to become a medical assistant. Now, she is prepping for her National Council Licensure Examination, also known as the NCLEX.

