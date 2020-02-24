Not off the hook yet. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones is angry with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Bariki “Bar” Smith, after the way he’s been acting out towards her since their split. In an In Touch exclusive sneak peek, Ashley sat down with her mom and prepared to confront Bar about his actions.

“Bar texted me to set up when he was dropping off Holly today and he’s acting like everything’s fine between us but I’m still really hurt and I’m sick of Bar trying to brush things off,” Ashley said in her voiceover.

While she was waiting for Bar to arrive, Ashley talked to her mom about the drama going on between her and her baby daddy. “Do you think this drop off is going to be awkward?” Ashley’s mom, Pastor Tea, asked.

Ashley rolled her eyes. “What I’m not gonna do is I’m not gonna sit up here and pretend like everything is OK. You know when I was in L.A., you were doing the most,” she said. “Who I’m sleeping with has no bearings on how I’m dealing with my child. If I want to deal with Breezo when I have my own time, that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

Her mom agreed with her. “I’m quick with an attitude, but more than than that, I’m quick to see your bulls—t,” Ashley continued. “I gave you four years of my life, you wasted every ounce of my time that you f—king could. Point proven, because you still have no job, no GED, no aspirations.”

“For you to go on the internet and say all this foul ass s—t, you foul as f—k and you know that,” she added. “And before you walk up in this bitch thinking that it’s all sugary and sweet, you’re going to address that.”

Ashley’s mom understood, and she said Ashley’s anger is more about Bar taking accountability — and Ashley agreed. “[It’s about] accountability, cause now I want you to stand in my face and tell me I’m a hoe,” she said.

Teen Mom Young and Pregnant airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.