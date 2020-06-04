Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones and her ex Bariki “Bar” Smith accused Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, of racism on Thursday, June 4, shortly after Jenelle slammed claims she discriminates.

“You can post messages from 2019 acting like we’re all cool. You sit by your husband while he talks a ton of s–t about women, race, LGBTQ, etc.,” Ashley declared. “You have the audacity to get on here and say ‘oh everybody hates me and that’s why I’m not speaking on this situation.'”

Meanwhile, Bar took to Instagram with a stinging statement of his own directed at Jenelle and David, 31.

“WE STAND ON WHAT WE SAID,” he began. “They stand for straight bulls–t, now you want to try and promote black businesses all over your story and sharing the 10 [direct messages] you got.” Bar accused them of trying up to cover their discrimination with messages supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Courtesy of Ashley Jones/Instagram

“Now it’s time for both of y’all to get fully canceled,” the reality star clapped back. “Ya’ll ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM!!”

The drama started after Ashley spotted Jenelle’s message on Facebook about looters taking advantage of the protests occurring in the wake of George Floyd’s death on May 25. “Well while all of you are rioting and destroying your precious cities, I’ll be far far away on my boat away from all of you,” Jenelle wrote, sparking an angry response amongst some of her followers.

Ashley, 23, threw shade at her former franchise costar for not taking a stand against her man, even after he was fired from the network in 2018 for allegedly posting a series of homophobic tweets. He also posed with the Confederate flag on more than one occasion, but Jenelle insisted he is not racist and “has no problem with gay people” in a 2019 interview with Us Weekly.

More recently, Jenelle explained why she didn’t speak out about Black Lives Matter sooner in a lengthy message to her followers.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

“They want to know why I haven’t [spoken] up since I am a social media influencer,” she said in a video shared on June 3. “I’m not racist by any means, and I do not condone what that police officer did to George Floyd, and I am very sorry that happened. With this being said, I would like for all the racist comments to stop being sent to my inbox, and I would appreciate it if you guys would stop calling me a racist because I haven’t [spoken] out yet.”

“This is a very touchy subject,” Jenelle added. “I feel like every time I open my mouth about anything, whether it’s about politics, whether it’s about race, whether it’s about parenting, everyone hates me no matter what I say.”

For more information about the movement, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.