Teen Mom's Amber Slammed for Calling Daughter a 'D--k'

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood has landed in hot water with many of her costars after a controversial scene in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter where she called daughter Leah a “d–k” and made the teen cry on her birthday.

During the latest episode on Thursday, June 6, Amber, 34, arrived an hour late to Leah’s birthday dinner at a restaurant. Amber’s ex and the 15-year-old’s father, Gary Shirley, as well as Gary’s wife, Kristina, and their daughter, Emilee, were already there with the teen. After she sat down, the Anderson, Indiana, native told Leah that now that she is 15, she’ll “need me more than ever. ‘Cause you’re about to get real crazy.” Leah appeared to ignore the comment.

Then, Amber tried to tell Leah about her new boyfriend, also named Gary. Leah said, “I’m scared,” and refused to see a photo of the man, although she did tell her mom, “As long as he makes you happy.” However, Amber was offended by Leah’s “attitude” and called her a “d–k.”

Amber then got into an argument with Leah’s dad, 37, when he asked Kristina, also 37, about the time. A frustrated Leah broke into tears and encouraged her parents to stop fighting before asking to go to the bathroom with Kristina and Emilee, 8. Gary, Leah, Kristina and Emilee then left the restaurant as Amber sat at the table in tears.

Amber’s costar Briana DeJesus tweeted about the incident as the episode aired, writing, “I know I’ll probably get dragged or get a phone call but after watching a certain scene … I don’t support talking down on ur kids or even calling them names. Do better!” The tweet has since been deleted.

Briana, 30, reposted several other fan tweets about the scene, including one that read, “It’s her birthday and she’s crying this is so sad.”

Meanwhile, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans responded to Briana’s deleted tweet, “Girrrrrl I just watched,” with a mind-blown emoji.

Over on Instagram, Briana’s ex Devoin Austin commented on a clip of the birthday dinner in Leah’s defense. “Salute to Big G. Can’t even lie. That s–t was bad. Who gives a [rat and peach emoji] about ya mans. It’s Leah day!!” he wrote.

As seen in an Instagram comment shared by a Teen Mom fan account, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alum Rachel Beaver also slammed Amber for telling Leah she “needs” her.

“She’s never really been there for Leah & when she does come around she seems to make things about her instead of trying to talk & get to know Leah,” Rachel, 21, wrote. “Then she straight up calls this kid who’s already hurt from not having a mom a ‘d–k’ for not being interested in her boyfriend?”

The reality star continued, “If anything she already has [Kristina] who’s there for her during these teenage years due to Amber barely ever being there. I would’ve lost it if I was Gary so I understand his frustration. Honestly poor Leah, she has put in so much effort to have a relationship with Amber & open up just for Amber to act like this.”

Amber has not publicly commented on the backlash.