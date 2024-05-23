Teen Mom Fans Rave Over Gary Shirley's Major Weight Loss

Teen Mom fans are raving over Gary Shirley‘s major weight loss. The reality star shared a new photo on Wednesday, May 22, looking noticeably slimmer and won serious praise in the comments section.

“You look good Gary. Keep up the good work,” one person wrote, while another added, “Looking very healthy Gary! Good on you!”

“You look amazing,” one woman told the MTV star along with a red heart emoji, as another added, “Looking healthy keep it up.” A fan gushed, “You look so healthy and happy … hope you’re doing well.”

Gary, 37, hasn’t revealed how much weight he’s lost, but his face appeared slender with his jawline more prominent and noticeable. He also shaved off his beard, which helped display his new look.

Courtesy of Gary Shirley/Instagram

Fans have followed Gary’s life as a dad ever since he first appeared with then-girlfriend Amber Portwood on season 1 of MTV’s 16 & Pregnant in 2009. She gave birth to their daughter, Leah, on November 12, 2008.

The couple got engaged shortly after their daughter’s birth but had an on-again, off-again relationship, which included Amber, 34, being charged with domestic battery after a fight ensued between her and Gary in December 2010. She was later sentenced to more than 20 months in relation to those charges.

In February 2011, Gary requested that a judge lift a restraining order against Amber in an attempt to give their romance another shot. He proposed to Amber for a second time during season 2 of Teen Mom, which aired in December 2011.

After he and Amber split for good, Gary married Kristina Shirley (née Anderson) in November 2015. They welcomed daughter Emilee earlier that year on April 30, 2015.

In the photo the police officer shared showing his weight loss, Gary was seen holding a toddler in his arms. He assured fans it wasn’t a new addition to his family, writing in the caption, “Just hanging out with my little niece. Doing the baby-sitting thing @kristina_shirley3 🙂 much better when they can leave :),” joking about not having to take care of a third child full-time.

Gary has had primary custody of Leah for most of her life, as Amber has dealt with various legal woes.

In June 2023, Kristina gushed over what an amazing dad her husband was in a Father’s Day tribute post, showing him in photos with both Leah and Emilee.

“Happy Father’s Day to my AMAZING husband, @itsgarytime! He is the true definition of a GREAT dad. His beautiful daughters have always come first in his life. He is their protector, teacher, supporter, MOST understanding and devoted dad I’ve ever seen,” she began in the caption.

“He is their biggest cheerleader and fan (even embarrassing to them at time) but he cannot contain his happiness and excitement because he’s a proud dad,” she continued, adding, “He’s rocking this ‘girl dad’ life!”