Wedding bells! Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith married Mayra Oyola.

Nathan, 34, tied the knot on April 30, 2022, according to online records exclusively obtained by In Touch. The wedding ceremony took place in Miami, Florida.

The former MTV alum shocked fans when he reportedly announced via Facebook that he got married. On Saturday, May 7, In Touch confirmed that Nathan obtained a marriage license in Miami-Dade County on April 15. According to the online records, Jenelle’s ex and his new bride currently reside in Miami.

Not much is known about Mayra, though her birthplace is listed as Argentina on the documents.

Nathan — who was previously married to ex-wife Allison Stevens — is best known for his relationship with Jenelle, 30, which was chronicled on Teen Mom 2. After meeting on Tinder, the former reality star gave birth to their son Kaiser in June 2014.

The personal trainer proposed to Jenelle in January 2015, though their romance didn’t last and they called off their wedding by summer of that year. Following their split, Nathan and Jenelle didn’t see eye to eye as coparents and they were forced to have a custody battle over Kaiser.

However, the exes managed to reach a custody agreement in 2020. The mother of three exclusively told In Touch about the situation during an October 2020 interview.

“I am glad both parties can settle outside of court instead of fighting,” Jenelle said at the time. “I feel like coparenting at such a young age is scary and hard to cope with. Not everyone is going to get along to begin with. Everyone has a little space to grow and super glad we can all be on the same page now. Kaiser is a lot more happy, and it’s a very positive change.”

In addition to Kaiser, Nathan has a daughter named Emery from a previous relationship. Meanwhile, Jenelle shares son Jace, 12, with ex Andrew Lewis and daughter Ensley, 5, with husband David Eason.

Nathan tied the knot just days before Jenelle revealed she’s joined OnlyFans. The North Carolina native announced her latest career endeavor by sharing a selfie with an upside-down smiley face emoji over a link to her OnlyFans profile via her Instagram Story on May 7.

“Known for being on MTV from 2009-2020. Popular Social Media Influencer on all platforms,” her OnlyFans bio reads. Fans can subscribe for $20 per month to see Jenelle’s private posts.

It’s not currently clear what type of content Jenelle will share with her fans on the platform, which is known for its adult content. The decision to join the platform won’t surprise Jenelle’s fans, as she’s never been shy about showing off her curves in photos shared to Instagram and twerking for fans in TikTok videos in the past.