It’s been nearly five years since Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood split from alleged “con artist” Matt Baier, but he left such an impression that fans will never forget.

The pair began dating after he slid into her Twitter DMs in 2014 and he joined the cast shortly after. Unfortunately after several scandals, cheating allegations and one very memorable polygraph test, the couple called it quits and Matt hasn’t appeared on the MTV series since their split in 2017.

Keep scrolling down to find out what Amber’s ex Matt is up to now.

What Led to Amber Portwood’s Split from Matt Baier?

Their relationship was rocky from the start, but Amber confirmed engagement rumors in March of the following year.

“It’s not perfect, but we’re so happy together,” Amber told E! News at the time. “I never thought I could find another man that could make me feel love again, honestly. I feel more love for him than I ever have for anybody.”

“Boo Boo loves him. They have this natural connection,” she said of his relationship with her daughter, Leah, who she shares with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley.

The wedding was set for October 2016 but was ultimately postponed when it was revealed that Matt allegedly fathered several children with different women and was behind on child support payments.

“There are not seven child support cases against me — that is completely not true. I paid child support for all my kids. I have an arrangement where I pay for education and a few other things. [However,] I don’t have to pay for two of my girls because they have been emancipated,” Matt explained exclusively to In Touch in February 2016.

During the infamous polygraph test scene that aired on season 7 of Teen Mom OG, that was filmed while the couple were in Los Angeles for the 2017 MTV Movie Awards, Amber subjected Matt to a polygraph test to get answers on cheated accusations. it was revealed that Matt had remained physically faithful through their relationship but had made sexual advances to an unnamed woman.

“I passed the direct ones. I’m sorry she’s upset but I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said after exiting the testing facility.

Amber and Matt joined the season 12 cast of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition that same year to try to work on their relationship. During one particularly heated argument caught on camera, Amber accused her ex-fiancé of abuse.

“Why do you think I’m so angry?” Amber yelled. “Because you put your f–king hands on me.”

She alleged, “You’re a woman abusing, beating piece of s–t who throws himself down the stairs. Punches himself in the face and takes pictures and says he’s gonna call the police and put me back in prison.” Baier has denied all claims of abuse against his ex.

“We went there to help our relationship or whatever was left of it, and it didn’t go well because he lied about s–t, so I broke up with him one night,” she told Teen Mom OG producers, during a season 7 episode, of their Marriage Boot Camp experience.

Twitter

Amber moved on with one of the crew members from Marriage Boot Camp, Andrew Glennon, and welcomed a son, James, the following year. Their relationship came to an explosive end in 2019 when she was arrested and charged with domestic battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

She was ultimately sentenced to 906 days probation and ordered to take 26 weeks of parenting classes.

Amber currently resides in Indiana where she coparents daughter Leah and son James with her two exes.

Where Does Matt Baier Live?

After his split from the So, You’re Crazy Too? author, Matt ditched their Indianapolis, Indiana, home and headed to Las Vegas, where he still resides today.

What Does Matt Baier Do For a Living?

Since moving to Las Vegas, Matt has been trying his hand as a professional poker player. In 2017, the same year he split from Amber, he paid $10,000 to enter a World Series of Poker tournament. He was eliminated in the second round and unable to recoup any of his entrance fee.

Is Matt Baier in a Relationship?

Shortly after ending things with Amber, Matt married Las Vegas waitress Jennifer Conlon in November 2017. The two welcomed a son in January 2019, but ultimately couldn’t make the relationship work. Jennifer filed for divorce that December.

Before that divorce was even finalized, he had moved on and got engaged to another woman (also named Jennifer) in California.

According to their wedding website, he was on a break from “the Big 50th [poker] tournament” when they met. “Even though he was done with women forever he asked her out,” the former couple wrote, “the rest was history.”

Their wedding date was set for February 2020, though it’s unclear if they ever made it down the aisle.

Where Is Matt Baier Now?

In late 2020, the former reality star opened up about contracting COVID-19. “I wear a mask everywhere,” he told YouTuber Sharrell’s World at the time, “I have no idea how I got it.”

That same year, Matt had a brief romance with another reality TV star, Tracie Wagaman of Love After Lockup. The two remained friends until her untimely death in 2021.

Baier’s Instagram account has been inactive since late 2017, after he survived the Route 91 shooting in Las Vegas.

“It was truly the most terrifying night of my life,” he shared at the time.

As of late, however, he has been actively advocating for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia from his Twitter account. In addition to retweeting numerous celebrity tweets on the subject, he wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “defines leadership!”