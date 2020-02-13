Kailyn’s Pregnancy, Briana’s Plastic Surgery, Farrah’s Rumored New Man and More on ‘Teen Mom Time’
Pregnancy, plastic surgery and a possible new romance? The stars of MTV’s Teen Mom franchise have been keeping pretty busy despite the fact that both of the shows are not currently on the air, so we’re catching you up on some of the latest, biggest headlines of the week. From Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry‘s pregnancy with baby No. 4 — a baby boy with baby daddy Chris Lopez, to Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus‘ third plastic surgery and Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham‘s rumored new boyfriend, we’re covering it all. Plus, we discuss the rumors claiming Jenelle Evans won’t be returning to Teen Mom 2. Listen ‘Teen Mom Time’ above to find out why Jenelle may still have a future with MTV.