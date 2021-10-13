Living an authentic life. Amber Portwood took a powerful step forward when she revealed that she is bisexual despite feeling “really scared.”

During the Tuesday, October 12, episode of Teen Mom OG, the reality TV star, 31, revealed that she identifies as bisexual and had a relationship with a woman when she was 20.

“People are going to be a bit shocked that I am bisexual,” Amber said. “That I have had a relationship with a woman for eight months before.”

While speaking with producers on the show, the MTV personality stated that she is following up her 2014 book, Never Too Late, with a second memoir that promises to have “real sh-t,” possibly including details of her sexuality and personal life.

The 16 and Pregnant alum shared that her ex-fiancé, Gary Shirley, with whom she shares a daughter, 12-year-old Leah, is aware of her sexuality but doesn’t believe he’s “very open” to it.

“I’m really scared right now,” Amber said. “I think he’s going to think it’s going to be bad for Leah.”

“He doesn’t even like the thought of going to therapy to help our relationship so this is just another embarrassment to them,” she added, possibly referring to Gary, 31, Leah and Gary’s wife, Kristina Shirley.

When asked why Amber felt coming out now was important, she said Leah and her son, James, 3, whom she shares with ex Andrew Glennon, were “a really big factor of why.”

“I don’t want them to ever think it’s bad. I don’t want them to look at other people who are like this and think it’s bad. Who am I to sit here and hide forever?” she said. “Which is actually what I was planning on doing anyways. I was going to go to the grave with this.”

Amber also made the decision to come out to her mother, Tonya Portwood, whom she called during the episode.

“I was calling you for a reason,” the Marriage Boot Camp alum said. “I’m shaking right now, honestly. I have been bisexual. I’m very attracted to men, but I’m also similarly very attracted to women as well.”

After Tonya asked if this was a recent development or if she had felt this way for years, Amber admitted the feelings were “over the years.”

“Is there a reason why you didn’t open up back then?” Tonya asked.

“There was so much going on back then that I didn’t want to put any more stuff on the family,” Amber explained, possibly alluding to her legal troubles at the time. “I was ashamed at the time because [people weren’t] as open then. My book that’s coming out, I don’t point blank say that I’m bisexual, but I do say that I’ve been with women.”

“If that’s what you want, then don’t be ashamed of it,” Tonya said. “You’re my baby regardless.”