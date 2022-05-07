No more kids! Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) and husband Tyler Baltierra are happy as parents of four as Tyler recently underwent a vasectomy.

“[Tyler Baltierra] took one for the team,” Catelynn, 30, shared via Instagram on Friday, May 6 alongside a cute video of daughter Rya with Tyler, 30, who held an ice pack to his crotch. “#nomorebabieshere,” she added with a crying laughing emoji and a red heart.

Courtesy of Catelynn Lowell/Instagram

Her husband was seen laughing at the hilarious lyrics of a song that played in the background. “Va-va-vasectomy. I had too many kids, it’s what society expects of me,” the song said.

Tyler – who tied the knot with his high school sweetheart in August 2015 – responded to his wife’s video saying it was the least he could do.

“If ANYONE has taken one for the team it’s YOU!” he wrote. “Your amazing body has carried & birthed 4 beautiful babies, all I had to do was get a shot & 2 snips!”

The father of four went Live on Instagram as he fed his infant daughter on Friday, May 6 to answer fan questions, where he addressed the topic.

“More babies?” one fan asked in the comment section of his video. “No more babies! We are all done. This is the last baby right here. All done,” Tyler responded.

“Honestly, I’m happy about it,” the MTV star added.

Fans were first introduced to the happy couple when Catelynn was pregnant with their first child in 2009. MTV cameras documented their journey during season 1 of 16 & Pregnant. Cate and Ty welcomed their first daughter, Carly, in May of that year, at just 17 years old. They ultimately made the difficult decision to place their daughter for an open adoption, and they’ve tried to remain part of Carly’s life ever since.

In addition to daughter Carly, the couple share daughters Novalee Reign, 7, Vaeda Luma, 3, and 8-month-old Rya Rose.

In the past, Tyler has been vocal about his desire to raise a son, even looking into the possibility of IVF in an effort to choose their desired gender.

“When I found out I was having a girl, and not a boy, my first thought was, ‘dammit.’ I really wanted a boy so bad,” he admitted in a Teen Mom OG: Featured Moment clip in 2015 about Nova. “And now that she’s here, I can’t even picture not having a girl. It’s weird, but I was pissed at first.”

Seems like the father of four is happy being a #GirlDad after all.