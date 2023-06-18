Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry clapped back at backlash she received for having multiple baby daddies after sharing a Father’s Day tribute dedicated to exes Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez.

The MTV personality, 31, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 18, to celebrate the fathers of her four sons in a heartwarming tribute on Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day,” she captioned the carousel of photos, one slide dedicated to each of her three baby fathers. In the comment section, users were quick to call out the “Barely Famous” podcast host for her blended family.

“IG only lets you post 10 slides. Better slow down on them baby daddies girl,” one troll wrote under the post. Kail simply sarcastically responded, “No, I’m going for Nick Cannon vibes, obviously.”

In another sassy response, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host reacted to another troll who told her to “keep her legs closed” since she “can’t keep no one.”

“I left all of them but as long as I’m alive, I’ll be f—kin,” Kailyn replied.

Kailyn is a mother to four sons. She welcomed her eldest son, Isaac, while filming 16 & Pregnant with Jo in 2010. After marrying Javi in September 2012, the pair welcomed their first son together, Lincoln, in November 2013. Following Kail and Javi’s split in July 2017, she went on to welcome her two youngest sons, Lux and Creed Romello, with Chris.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Following her split with Chris in 2018, Kail began a new relationship with boyfriend Elijah Scott in April 2022, and she was rumored to be expecting baby No. 5.

Speculation began after Chris took to Twitter in July 2022 to share a cryptic post that he later deleted. While he didn’t directly name the reality star in the tweet, the post appears to be about Kail as they had been known to slam each other via social media.

“Out here talking bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop,” he wrote in the now-deleted tweet, which was shared by Instagram fan account @teenmomshaderoom_.

Chris also took to his Instagram Stories to further claim that a woman threatened to beat him up. “As a woman, what possessed you to say, ‘I will really beat you the f–k up,’” he said while driving in his car, adding that the person in question “can’t fight” and is “not like that.”

He continued, “I get it. Your boyfriend’s in the car, but why would you want him to get his ass whooped?”

Months later, Chris seemingly hinted at the Pennsylvania native’s rumored newborn in February 2023 after he commented under a post of their dispute shared via Instagram blogger Teen Mom Chatter.

“At this point it ain’t about the kids … I’ve never seen someone take advantage of someone keeping quiet for so long,” he wrote. “You claim to be so real, so raw, but yet you got a whole newborn you should be focused on.”

Eagle-eyed fans have also spotted multiple clues pointing to Kail’s newborn son in the background of videos shared by the former reality star. However, Kail has yet to confirm her child with Elijah.