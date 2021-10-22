Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline shut down critics after being called out for baring too much skin in her photos.

“I show some cleavage and the whole internet loses their minds. Lol, I’m 25,” the MTV personality vented on Instagram Stories, addressing how she’s dealt with countless remarks after sharing her life story on Young & Pregnant and TM2.

“I’m a grown adult,” Jade asserted in a caption on Thursday, October 21, explaining how some of the comments she gets can go too far.

Courtesy Jade Cline/Instagram

“No mother is a disappointment to their child because they have cleavage showing,” she added. “You people are some damn weirdosss. [Shoutout] to the hot mamas out there. Always showing love and having self-love. More hot girl pics coming soon.”

Jade addressed the backlash she has been receiving months after she traveled to Miami, Florida, in February 2021 to undergo a Brazilian butt lift, which she documented on the latest season of Teen Mom 2.

The mom of one also said she had other work done while going under the knife, later telling fans via social media, “No [breast] implants, just some fat transferred. Didn’t really get them bigger, just more filled out. I’m still the same cup size, just fuller.”

Jade explained that she would rather be transparent about having plastic surgery than trying to hide it.

“Yeah. It’s not that big of a deal,” she replied to one social media user during a Q&A in May. “My body, my choice. As long as I’m happy and healthy, that’s all that matters.”

Courtesy of Jade Cline/Instagram

Jade, who joined the cast of TM2 in June 2019, is the proud mom of one daughter, 4-year-old Kloie, shared with ex Sean Austin. The hair stylist and business owner accepted the opportunity in the wake of Jenelle Evans’ exit from the reality TV franchise.

More recently, Jade celebrated a personal milestone that she and Kloie are both over the moon about.

Courtesy of Jade Cline/Instagram

“I just bought a new house in cash,” the reality star told Celebuzz. “And I’m about to start doing renovations on November 2. So, we will no longer be renting. I’m the first person in my family to own a home and have it completely paid off.”

Fans can expect to see Jade on the small screen again soon in a Teen Mom spinoff, which has yet to receive a release date.