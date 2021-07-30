All the ‘Teen Mom’ Engagement Rings Over the Years: Chelsea Houska, Maci Bookout and More

Down the aisle? Most of the couples on Teen Mom have experienced a lot of ups and downs. While some had short-lived engagements, including Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith, others seem to be in it for the long haul.

MTV stars like Chelsea Houska and Maci Bookout did not find love with the fathers of their first children, Adam Lind and Ryan Edwards, respectively. However, both ladies went on to find their happily ever afters with different guys.

Chelsea married Cole DeBoer in October 2016 after they met at a gas station in South Dakota two years prior. They went on to have three kids together — Watson, Layne and Walker. The reality babe also shares daughter Aubree with ex Adam in 2009.

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” the Aubree Says founder gushed about her hubby to Us Weekly in 2015. “And he’s so sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

As for Maci, after welcoming son Bentley with ex-boyfriend Ryan in 2008, the 16 and Pregnant alum met Taylor McKinney in 2012 at a motocross race.

They maintained a long-distance relationship for two years before Taylor decided to leave Texas and move in with Maci in Tennessee. They got hitched in 2016 after having two kids, daughter Jayde and son Maverick. The mom of three revealed on Teen Mom OG in 2018 that she had a miscarriage earlier that year.

That being said, Maci and Taylor’s family may grow again someday. Maci opened up during the same episode about her desire to have more children through adoption.

“Taylor and I both always wanted to adopt. Now it’s just a matter of timing and really accepting the process,” she told Us Weekly at the time. Maci is open to adopting an older child or even siblings once Jayde and Maverick get a bit older.

How do these stories compare to their costars’ various relationships over the years? Keep scrolling to see photos of each Teen Mom star’s engagement rings.