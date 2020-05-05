No more secrets. Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer claimed her mother, Dawn Spears, helped her lie about having an abortion to her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert and fans of the hit MTV show.

“My mom was with me and when the cramping started, she called Jeremy,” she told Us Weekly, explaining the events that took place after taking medication to terminate her pregnancy. “When she told him I was having a miscarriage, the way she played the role of concerned mother was so damn convincing even I couldn’t tell she was lying. The really f–ked up part though, was that I couldn’t help thinking she was enjoying all the drama.”

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

“I remember listening to her talking to Jeremy on the phone and wondering how the hell I had let this happen,” she continued. “The pain just kept getting worse and worse, and there was so much blood. … I don’t think it was real to me until that moment and all I could think was, what the f–k did I just do? It was the worst thing I had ever been through.”

At the time, Leah and Jeremy were still dating following her divorce from Corey Simms in 2011. After eight months together, they tied the knot in 2012. The following year, they welcomed their daughter, Adalynn. Sadly, the two divorced in 2015.

The proud mama detailed her experience and discussed coping with her lie in her new memoir Hope, Grace & Faith. “It felt so dark because it was hidden I wasn’t able to talk publicly or privately about it because I let the people who were closest to me at the time convince me that it was something I needed to hide,” she wrote. “It wasn’t until I was finally able to bring myself to tell Jeremy what had really happened that I started to realize that as long as I was living with the lie it would keep eating away at me.”

“[If I could change anything,] I would have been more honest about the abortion. I would’ve owned that then and been 100 percent honest,” she told Us. “I would have been more considerate — even about my journey in general, just holding myself accountable and holding myself high for my journey.”