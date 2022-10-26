Teen Mom 2 alum Briana DeJesus introduced fans to her new boyfriend, Bobby Scott, during an October 2022 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. But who is Bobby? Keep reading for everything we know about Bobby Scott and his relationship with the MTV star.

What Is Bobby Scott’s Job?

Bobby previously worked as a security guard, most notably on the set of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. He was the longtime bodyguard of Teen Mom OG couple Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra.

“We’ve known Bobby for a long time,” Catelynn told Briana during a lunch in Detroit, Michigan. “I upgraded from cast to crew,” Bri joked.

However, after news of their relationship broke, MTV reportedly fired the entire security team, according to The Ashleys.

Does Bobby Scott Have Children?

While Briana is mother to daughters Nova and Stella, whom she shares with ex Devoin Austin and ex Luis Hernandez, respectively, Bobby is also a father.

“He has one child, she’s 11,” Bri told her mom of her new man, who is 15 years her senior.

How Did Briana DeJesus Meet Bobby Scott?

The Florida native admitted to meeting her new man while filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion in San Diego, California.

“I have been secretly dating someone and y’all might know him,” she said during a video chat with the other moms. “I was like ‘Who is that?’ And they were like, ‘That’s Cate and Ty’s bodyguard,’” Bri later told the Detroit-based couple, admitting that she made the first move.

“This is like the most healthy relationship I’ve ever been in my whole life, ever,” she added. “He’s just very patient with me. I’ve never had a man that, like, put me first. He caters to me. He’s a provider.”

While it’s unclear exactly when the couple got together, Briana told In Touch in March that she was “single.”

“I’ve been single for the last seven months. I’m not talking to anybody,” the reality star shared. “I’m literally taking this time for myself to get to know myself, and maybe in the future, I’ll start dating, but right now, that’s not even where I’m at.”

Are Briana DeJesus and Bobby Scott Still Together?

Despite telling her mother that “he could be The One,” rumors began swirling that Briana and her beau may have called it quits.

The mother of two later added fuel to the rumors when she shared a cryptic message via Twitter on October 12.

“Why do I always focus on one person?” she wrote. “Give them 100 of me way too quickly … [I] wish I had a roaster. I hate being a lover girl.”