Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus reveals if she’s single right now, what her thoughts on dating are at the moment and if she’s looking for her next special someone, all in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“I’m single right now. I’ve been single for the last seven months. I’m not talking to anybody,” the reality star shares. “I’m literally taking this time of myself to get to know myself, and maybe in the future, I’ll start dating, but right now, that’s not even where I’m at.”

As for what Briana, 27, looks for in a partner, she admits, “Somebody that’s hard-working, responsible, enjoys kids or wants kids. I need a man, not a little boy, but then, I also need someone to understand my lifestyle and me being on television and just somebody that’s fun, that can make me laugh, and we can go out and have adventures, and nobody that’s going to try to keep me from shining. That’s all.”

The Teen Mom alum also opens up about what it’s like to date in the public eye and whether men get intimidated by it.

MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube

“A lot of people don’t necessarily like it. It’s hard. Not everybody understands what it’s like to live our life in front of a TV camera,” she continues. “Everybody can keep things a secret, but here, for me, is very different. So, it is harder, but it’s not impossible. I just need to find somebody that understands, and if they don’t understand, then they can keep it moving. Because this is literally my life. I’ve been doing it for 10-plus years, and this is just what it is.”

Briana currently appears on Teen Mom: Family Reunion on MTV every Tuesday. The reunion show started airing its first season last month, in January 2022. Briana appears alongside costars Ashley Jones, Leah Messer, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline and Amber Portwood as they reconnect and celebrate their bonds through a massive Teen Mom family reunion.

The TV personality and ex Devoin Austin share a daughter, Nova, 10. Briana also shares a 4-year-old daughter named Stella with ex Luis Hernandez.

The finale for Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on Tuesday, March 1 on MTV at 8:00 p.m. ET.